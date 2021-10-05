How Mental Health Affects Work Performance

There are a lot of articles out there about how an employee’s mental health affects their work performance. The most common conclusion of such articles is that workers with poor mental health suffer from reduced productivity and engagement; lose focus and miss deadlines; and have negative reactions to changes, says Georges Chahwan. This conclusion comes mostly from the perspective of employees who aren’t dealing with mental illness because they believe mentally ill people lower company morale or cause distractions at work.

This perspective has been shown to be incorrect as studies show that companies with supportive cultures experience greater revenue growth than those without such cultures. A company culture where all employees feel supported would promote open communication and a reduction in the stigma surrounding mental illness, leading to an increase in mental health awareness which would encourage employees with poor mental health to seek treatment.

As for how it affects quantity, quality, creativity, etc., there is not much information yet on that aspect of work performance. Researching this topic has been difficult because most pieces found focus either on the benefits of supportive company cultures or employees without mental illness having unfair judgments about those who do have a mental illness, adds Georges Chahwan. Hopefully, soon more comprehensive research will provide accurate information on these areas.