How Memorial Day reminds of true freedom

As Memorial Day approaches freedom, in a COV19 reality has a new meaning. Never in our history was our country on lockdown. Never in our history was everyone mandated to remote work. As more of our civil liberties are restored we begin to truly understand what our forefathers fought and died for. Freedom can be taken away for an enemy seen, which is expected but to fight villains unseen “airborne” that threatens the soul of a global society is a new war on humanity.

We are now allowed a stroll in the park once again. I take my morning time in nature with a new appreciation of the freedom to move freely. Driving through the National park, I notice a flag-waving high over the Ft. Hancock post. I see a relic of cannon protecting the shore. I see the remainders of barriers protecting the fort. Hard to imagine years ago, on this ground, armies of men and women protected the country. Today, armies of health professionals worldwide are risking their lives for the lives of others.

War has a new meaning. The generals of Ft. Hancock are long gone from here and all that remains are the memories of the families in the row of ghost houses. The new generals are the researchers, scientists, doctors, nurses, and others who are fighting for new freedom – the freedom from a pandemic that has held us hostage far too long. Hopefully, as we round the corner to the slowing of COV19, we are preparing to win the war from future threats that take away our economic and health freedoms both needed to thrive.