How Maxime Pierre Beat Depression & Found Success.

At age 24, Maxime Pierre is achieving goals no one his age has achieved before. He has already built a global network of more than 30,000 customers and partners, earned over $1 million individually in commission in network marketing, and has provided financial education and guidance to untold numbers of individuals looking to improve their lives and chase their dreams. But to do this, Maxime had to reckon with his own lost dream, find a new path, and climb his way to the top.

A Lost Dream

A football prodigy in his native France, Maxime signed his first contract at just 15-years-old in his home country. Just as his dream was beginning, however, he suffered a serious knee injury that would reaggravate upon completion of rehabilitation and eventually result in an infection, blood disease that froze all movement in the injured knee, and confined him to a wheelchair for a while. “I find myself with a knee that doesn’t bend anymore,” Maxime recalls. “The doctors told me that I will have to fight to walk again and that I will never be able to play football again. At that point, when you’re 17, it’s very hard psychologically. I went into depression and I had anxiety attacks. Psychologically and physically, nothing is right.”

A New Path

With his career on the pitch punctuated, Maxime set out to find a new way to achieve success. He discovered network marketing, and his new path soon became clear. Just as he had with football, he dedicated himself to his new pursuit–working, learning, growing and improving. Soon, he had partnered with two companies (including one in America), and found his global reach expanding quickly. Nine months later, he was making five figures per month. But Maxime was not satisfied. “I went through positions, one after another, with the obsession of always wanting more,” he explains. Soon, his global network exceeded 30,000 people and his sales totals were in the millions.

Continued Success

Maxime has no intention to stop there. “I want to develop, grow, challenge myself, win new challenges while helping as many people as possible to change lives,” he says. As his business expands, Maxime trains his mind– reading voraciously, learning new languages, and listening to advice and wisdom from those he trusts, his body–returning to the football pitch and exercising nearly every day, and his spirit–practicing meditation, adjusting his patience, learning to be at peace–all to be ready to chase the next level of success.

The Maxime Method

For any aspiring young entrepreneur, Maxime says the first step is to embrace the learning process. “At first, the important thing is not the result,” he explains. “The important thing is to do it. We must not be afraid to make mistakes.” From there, he says, it’s about the kind of hard work and perseverance that led him back from his failed dream as a teen. “I want people to know that I’ve had to go through a lot to get there, and it’s not easy,” he begins. “It’s not going to be easy for them either, but it is worth it. I worked harder than everyone else and that’s what got me to this point– no secrets or shortcuts, just obstacles and work.