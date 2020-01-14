Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Martial Arts Can Help Combat Stress | Javill Byron

Javill Byron highlights the stress-fighting features of martial arts training.

According to a 2014 study conducted by The American Institute of Stress, 77 percent of people regularly experience physical symptoms caused by stress and another 73 percent experience regular psychological symptoms of stress. Physical symptoms of stress range from a nagging headache to chronic chest pain. Psychological symptoms of stress include mild depression and problems with memory. The four pillars of stress reduction are physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual. Read on to discover how martial arts effectively incorporates all four pillars to combat stress.

Physical

Practicing martial arts naturally releases endorphins, the “feel good” hormone, into your body. The physical activity associated with martial arts also raises your metabolism, builds muscle strength, increases flexibility, and improves immune system responses. All of these aspects reduce areas of potential stress as well as help to prepare your body to better handle future stressors.

Mental

Martial arts requires its pupils to be in a calm and focused state where the participant is completely immersed in the present moment. While in this state of consciousness, troubles are allowed to slip from the forefront of the mind where the subconscious takes over and works to find an effective solution. The consistent practice of martial arts allows its pupils to reach this state throughout everyday life and more practically solve problems rather than dwell on stressors.

Emotional

A person’s emotional response, or the feelings that they have pertaining to a specific circumstance or event, directly influence the level of stress they experience in relation to that event or circumstance. The regular practice of martial arts physically and mentally releases these feelings and allows a person to see the situation solely for what it is, thus significantly reducing the self-attached stress level.

Spiritual

Similarly to meditation, martial arts significantly increases personal spiritual awareness. At the core of all forms of martial arts, breathing and focus are taught to harness the power of one’s own self-awareness. This self-awareness, in turn, provides the power of learning one’s strengths and weaknesses and how to genuinely listen to themselves. In effect, the routine practice of martial arts significantly increases personal spirituality.

Few sports harness the power of the four pillars of stress reduction as effectively as martial arts. Practicing martial arts can help improve your ability to combat and prevent the negative effects of excess stress.

Originally published on JavillByron.net.

Javill Byron, Senior Instructor at WMB Martial Arts at WMB Martial Arts

Javill Byron is an accomplished martial artist, self-defense instructor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. His organization, the WMB Foundation, strives to improve the lives of children and their families, primarily by influencing their education. At WMB Martial Arts, Javill Byron is particularly interested in teaching women, single parents, and children with ADHD & Autism the ways of various martial arts. He is sympathetic to individuals who have been bullied and firmly believes that confident kids don't get bullied; learning martial arts, he endorses, is a great way to boost confidence and individual capabilities.

Understanding that there are parts of life beyond our control is important, but Javill Byron promotes the belief that learning martial arts improves the agency and confidence necessary to seize control of aspects without the realm of possibility. From self-esteem and physical capabilities to interpersonal relationships, martial arts can aid in the development and improvement of these things. Javill Byron, as both a student and a teacher of martial arts, strives to instill these ideas and values in his students so that they can grow to be successful individuals and martial artists.

As a lifelong student of martial arts, Javill Byron attests to the numerous benefits a martial arts background can provide. Javill spent much of his younger years learning forms such as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and submission grappling, and in practicing these styles every week, Javill was able to hone his physical prowess and connect with a community of individuals who shared beliefs.

Javill Byron also promotes self-defense training, especially for single parents, women, and other vulnerable groups of individuals, and he owns Top Shot Miami, a business dedicated to educating individuals on proper methods of gun safety and self-defense shooting. He believes that it is important to take your safety into your own hands, and ensuring that your education is comprehensive and accurate is especially crucial.

