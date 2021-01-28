How Many Hours Do We Spend on These Household Chores?

Our homes take a significant investment of time, and during 2020, it can be argued that most people have spent more time in their humble abodes than ever before. However, certain household tasks are completed more frequently than others, and some require an extra bit of our day to get done. One household appliance company, Miele, asked people how often they do their chores and how long it takes to reveal the time we spend cleaning our homes. Here, we look at the results.

Sucking clean

For those of us with plush carpets throughout the house, you may be surprised to find that a majority of people only vacuum clean their whole house once a week. In fact, 56 per cent of people said that they will power on their vacuum cleaner every week, while 23 per cent did so every day.

While not explicit in the survey, you can bet that the daily vacuum cleaners are pet lovers. Keeping rugs and sofas free of dog hairs take powerful performance, all helping to keep your carpet piles standing tall and clean.

When asked how long they vacuum clean the whole house, 46 per cent of people said it would take them between 20 and 40 minutes. A third of people take more time, using between 40 minutes to an hour to suck dust from their floors. However, some people will have a quick whip around with the vacuum, with about one in five people needing less than 20 minutes to clean the whole house. You can always save time and mess when using a bagged vacuum cleaner by simply replacing the dust-bag and disposing of the mess with ease.

Daily dishes

Doing the dishes was overwhelming confirmed as a daily task. According to the survey, 97 per cent of people give the cutlery and plates a scrub and dry every day. The remaining respondents admitted to only doing this once a week. It may be assumed that these people live on their own or have an abundance of fine china to spare. Fortunately, no one left their dirty bowls festering for any longer than this. Imagine only doing your dishes once a month.

Regardless of how often we do the dishes, the survey confirmed that this was a quick task, with 90 per cent of people saying it takes less than 20 minutes to complete this task. The spare 10 per cent of people took only a little longer, with up to 40 minutes needed for this chore. For these people, either they use a lot of plates, or they make a big mess.

Time to dust

Other chores include dusting and cleaning the bathroom. Responses were mixed as to how often and how long people spend doing these chores, with about two-thirds of people saying they dust their house once a week, and half of the respondents agreeing that they clean their bathroom in the same time frame.

36 per cent of people cleaned their bathroom every day, with an even number of people saying they would take between up to 20 minutes and up to 40 minutes to complete this chore. Meanwhile, dusting showed a greater mix of timings, with over 10 per cent of people agreeing it took them over one hour to dust their house.

Long time for laundry

Laundry was marked as one of the longest tasks to complete. Not only did this task get completed most frequently, but people also agreed that it takes the longest. The survey found that 38 per cent of people do their laundry every day. A further 51 per cent of people do this weekly.

Overall, people spend a greater amount of time doing this household task over any other. 21 per cent of people said that they take between one hour and one hour and 30 minutes to do laundry, while a further 18 per cent said it takes longer than 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Of course, doing your laundry takes effort to wash, dry, and iron all of your clothes. But this can always be speeded up with quality white goods that make the whole process more efficient.

No matter how often you clean your house, or long you clean it for, it’s important that you find a good balance between creating and enjoying a spotless home. Of course, a bit of extra scrubbing time may have to go into a larger house with more rooms, but the right tools can always make the job easier.