How ‘Love Out Loud’ Founder Nicole Gibson is Guiding Humanity Into a Space of Love and Compassion

In Australia, Nicole Gibson is known as a multi-award winning social entrepreneur, but prefers to see herself as an unstoppable messenger of love and human potential.

Founder of social movement Love Out Loud, and The Global Unity Summit – a virtual summit running from 6-8 November 2020, her mission is to gain collective participation in conversations that offers new possibilities and visions; leading with love.

Love is the bridge between us and all things

As a fierce ambassador for mental health, innovation and connection, Nicole discovered very early on that when we lead with purity of intention, and from a true place of service, we will be supported in more ways than measurable to accomplish even the most ambitious objectives.

“I see love in all things. Despite my temptation to be a full-time poet and performer, I found myself being drawn to entrepreneurship as a way to drive global change.”

Nicole believes that building a world on love and compassion it is not just about complex systems, but more so about individual hearts and minds gaining access to deeper compassion and understanding of our fragile interdependence and connectedness.

Creating a lasting and positive impact on the world

Nicole created Love Out Loud and The Global Unity Summit with a mission to hit a critical mass of humans living in love (4% of the global population), to shift this way of love from “counterculture” to a mainstream way of relating in the space of love and compassion.

At 18, Nicole founded a mental health charitable organization. She had an insatiable curiosity around how we existed within our culturescapes and why it seemed so difficult for people to “break free” and truly express themselves.

The visionary in her dared to speak to a powerful possibility; “What if we could change the frame of how we live? What if suffering was optional? What if we could be truly seen and heard for who we are? And what impact would this have on the state of the world?”.

Humanity is stronger together

“I have a deep desire to maintain a simplicity to my message, and ensure that it feels accessible, and most importantly, actionable to all. My work was founded on many years of listening and holding others in their stories. What became my philosophy of life, once was a deep capacity to listen and observe without judgement.”

Through sharing her gifts and genius with the world, Nicole offers humanity a genuine sense of hope, possibility as well as providing the practical tools required to create resolution and unity in their own lives.

As she unifies and brings together some of the world’s most genius minds and powerful leaders, she is an unstoppable force when it comes to leading humanity into a space where unity is chosen and demonstrated beyond belief difference.