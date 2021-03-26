How long should Kitchen Renovation Take?

If you plan to renovate your kitchen, you’re probably wondering how long it’ll take to get the whole thing done. But if it’s any consolation, you aren’t alone. Many property owners – especially those who don’t move out during the renovation timeline – want to know that they can resume their ‘normal’ lives in a short time. Experts say that the duration of renovation is the second most common concern after cost. So, to help put your mind to ease, this article will give you an estimation of just how long your kitchen renovation could take.

How much time will your kitchen renovation take?

An average kitchen renovation will take a total of 2 to 4 months. But some renovation projects complete a little sooner, while others take several more months. It all boils down to the scope of the project, design requirements, and availability of materials.

For example, a kitchen renovation that uses the same layout might take a shorter time to complete than one that needs a complete makeover. That’s because there’s minimal customization or construction involved. In this case, it might only take about 6 to 8 weeks to renovate such a kitchen. On the other hand, a kitchen renovation that involves a larger space, structural changes, wall removals, and floor plan reconfiguration might take longer. That’s because of the work that goes into the process. On average, such projects might run for about 10 to 12 weeks or even more.

So basically, minor renovations will run quickly, while the major ones will take a while to complete. Besides, renovations are unique. They need lots of moving parts and coordination of plumbers, electricians, and other subcontractors. Your contractor might have to wait for some of these professionals to complete their tasks before moving on to the next phase.

So, when will your kitchen renovation end?

Your project manager is in the best position to answer this question. He will inspect your kitchen, understand the scope of work and plan accordingly. He’ll then come up with a realistic kitchen renovation timeline for the entire project. But as you may know, even the best-laid plan might still encounter hitches along the way. It could be a delay in special ordered products, subcontractor availability, and so on. And seeing everything is tied together, one delay may affect the timeline. But the good thing is that delays are just that – delays. Not show stoppers.

Finding the right contractor for the job

Finding a contractor might not be included in the duration of the renovation. However, your choice of contractor will determine how long your kitchen renovation will take. The best ones in the game have the right experience and get the job done right and fast. But you’ll need to do some thorough research upfront to identify the best designer in the market. Take into consideration referrals, cost determination, meetings, and if the contractor can take the job during your required timeframe. A good contractor should be friendly, qualified, experienced, flexible, and with a good track record.

Phases of a kitchen remodel timeline

Phase 1: Design (1- 3 days)

Every great kitchen remodeling starts with an idea: an idea to transform the whole kitchen into something more appealing and efficient. Since your entire renovation depends on this idea, it’s always best to let a professional designer help you turn that idea into a unique design. Designers have an expert eye, experience, and resources to bring out the best of your idea. Take some time to figure out what you really want before seeking help.

Phase 2: Getting rid of existing stuff and inspection (2-3 days)

Your contractor will then head on to get rid of everything you wish to eliminate – countertops, cabinetry, flooring, etc., and perform an inspection. He will assess the kitchen to determine the condition of your existing floor, ceiling, and walls. Depending on the findings, they might do some modifications or move on to the next step.

Phase 3: Map out the kitchen (1 -4 weeks)

The initial phase was all about your ideas. Now, your designer will use the information gathered during the second phase to map out the kitchen. He will mark out the location of light fixtures, electrical outlets and appliances, elevations, floor plans, and furniture plans.

Phase 4: Selections and ordering product (1 – 2 months)

Once the design is out of the way, the next step is the selection phase. In this phase, you and your designer will choose the new stuff you’re going to install or include in the kitchen. These include appliances, cabinets, plumbing fixtures, countertops, flooring, cabinet hardware, light fixtures, flooring, and backsplash.

Phase 5: Structural changes (2-3 days to 2-3months)

As mentioned earlier, this phase might be short or long based on the scope of work. It will be shorter if all you need is to replace a few appliances or cabinets. However, if you’re moving walls or changing window placements, that will take a long time.

Phase 6: Rough-in utilities (2-5 days to 2 weeks)

In this phase, your contractor will make electrical, and plumbing gas changes for the new kitchen layout. If you were thinking about moving your appliances from one corner to the next, this is the perfect time to do so.

Phase 7: Painting (2-3 days)

The contractor then paints the entire kitchen wall, including the trim and ceiling. He will then provide enough time for the paint to dry before installing cabinetry. It is easier to paint the walls when there are no cabinets on the wall.

Phase 8: Installation of flooring (2-6 days)

Floor installation depends on the type of floor you’re installing, whether concrete, wooden, or tiles. Usually, it takes around 1-2 days to complete an average floor. Your contractor will also install drywall and insulation during this phase.

Phase 8: Installation of cabinets and countertops (3-5 days. But countertops may take up 28 days)

This one of the most exciting parts of kitchen remodeling – and also among the last phases. Your contractor fits the cabinets and ensures they are even and without spaces. He also measures the countertop, and once ready (which might be, later on, install it).

Phase 9: installation of fixtures and new appliances (2 – 10days)

This phase involves installing your new appliances, fixtures, sinks, etc. The contractor will also finish carpentry – like trim the floor, and work on hardware, cabinet adjustments, molding detail, toe kick area, etc.

Phase 10: Cleaning

Once everything is done and is looking as it should, your contractor (assuming he’s a good one) will clean up the area so you can finally use your new kitchen.

There is not an exact number of days that a kitchen remodeling takes. That’s because so many aspects come into play. As we mentioned earlier in this article, things like delays on materials or subcontractor’s availability may affect the number of days. But most importantly is the scope of work. Small projects with minimum changes will be quick. But large ones with profound changes will take a couple of months to complete. So, we can safely say that the average amount of time for a kitchen renovation varies from site to site. But you can set aside around 6 to 8 weeks to get everything up and running.