Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Long I Struggled with My Relationship with Alcohol Before I Figured It Out

Your Story. It has a beginning, middle, and end. And sometimes, for the sake of brevity and impact, we share the parts that are relevant. I usually share that my turning point of transforming my relationship with alcohol started with Dry January back in 2018. However, arriving at the point of finding more freedom and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo by Milan Popovic on Unsplash
Photo by Milan Popovic on Unsplash

Your Story.

It has a beginning, middle, and end.

And sometimes, for the sake of brevity and impact, we share the parts that are relevant.

I usually share that my turning point of transforming my relationship with alcohol started with Dry January back in 2018.

However, arriving at the point of finding more freedom and happiness in your life without alcohol doesn’t happen overnight. Or even in just one month.

It took years for me to “arrive” at that conclusion, and I had a lot of really insightful hints along the way. I can’t believe I actually took my first break from alcohol back in 2010!! That was a good 8 years before I finally figured it out. Watch the video for some flashbacks from the past and lessons learned (embarrassing pics included!)

You are not behind, you are not a slow learner, you are not a failure. You are exactly where you are meant to be, and I’m so happy you’re here.

My secret sauce is helping women shave off years of confusion and struggle so they can find more happiness and alignment in the here and now. Set up a discovery call if you think working with me would be a good fit!

    Karolina Rzadkowolska, Transformation coach at Euphoric Alcohol-Free

    I’m a life and transformation coach passionate about helping you transform your relationship with alcohol and design a life that's way bigger than a beverage. I founded Euphoric Alcohol-Free, a space to discover your best life away from alcohol grounded in happiness, choice, and individuality—the very things I needed to make the best decision of my life. I had a love/hate relationship with alcohol, that made me feel small, stuck, and like I wasn't living up to my fullest potential. When I finally embarked on an alcohol-free experiment, I found the most incredible euphoric lifestyle and challenged myself to smash my self-limiting beliefs. I dived deep into self-development and transformation and realized I was done sitting on the sidelines of my own life and developed the practices I needed to become the star instead. I hope to share this beautiful life-affirming lifestyle with you and help you build the life of your dreams. Learn more about an alcohol-free life and get alternative drink ideas at www.euphoricaf.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Evaluating our relationships should stop being embarrassing” with Fotis Georgiadis & Karolina Rzadkowolska

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    Why CHOOSE Sobriety?

    by TRIXIE OVERCASHIER
    Community//

    How many top professionals do you know who do ‘not’ drink alcohol?

    by Andy Ramage
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.