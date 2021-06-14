How Long I Struggled with My Relationship with Alcohol Before I Figured It Out

Your Story.

It has a beginning, middle, and end.

And sometimes, for the sake of brevity and impact, we share the parts that are relevant.

I usually share that my turning point of transforming my relationship with alcohol started with Dry January back in 2018.

However, arriving at the point of finding more freedom and happiness in your life without alcohol doesn’t happen overnight. Or even in just one month.

It took years for me to “arrive” at that conclusion, and I had a lot of really insightful hints along the way. I can’t believe I actually took my first break from alcohol back in 2010!! That was a good 8 years before I finally figured it out. Watch the video for some flashbacks from the past and lessons learned (embarrassing pics included!)

You are not behind, you are not a slow learner, you are not a failure. You are exactly where you are meant to be, and I’m so happy you’re here.

My secret sauce is helping women shave off years of confusion and struggle so they can find more happiness and alignment in the here and now. Set up a discovery call if you think working with me would be a good fit!