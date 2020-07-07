Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Lockdown Unleashed My Inner Strength

There is something exhilarating about being set free from expectations. Lockdown has unleashed my inner strengths. What has it done for you?

By

Didn’t they say lockdown was going to be restrictive? We weren’t allowed out for more than one hour a day, we couldn’t visit family or friends let alone new people and commuting to work was no longer a necessity for many industries, dog grooming included!

How ironic is it that despite being confined to one house, people from different countries are now connecting far more successfully than ever before?!

There is something about lockdown that has brought out the very best in people and businesses – being able to let go of the requirement to adhere to strict daily routines is what I’ve found most enlightening!

I felt much freer when I didn’t have expectations weighing you down!?

When we don’t have to be up at precisely 7 am to walk the dog (rain, hail or sunshine), so that we can be back home for a shower and slice of toast before work at 9 am, we can begin to enjoy the moment.

Flexibility has given me more enthusiasm to use my time more efficiently!

Since lockdown commenced, I have gone from a humble, local dog groomer, to one who is now known in many countries!

I have appeared in blogs, podcasts and live interviews for many wonderful pet-related businesses all over the world but most importantly, I have made some real friends with some of the most inspiring people – all through the power of the internet, social media and of course, Zoom!

Have you noticed that we have become a far more friendly race, too? Suddenly, the value of social interaction has been highlighted and, the world around us is surprisingly beautiful.

I got a phone call from my Doctor to check on my mental health around week 5 – having battled with depression and anxiety for my entire life, I guess I was top of the list of “vulnerable” people. You can imagine the surprise of my Doctor when I happily told him that I was feeling better than ever!

And it was true… I felt rejuvenated, motivated and excited about my future! Curiously, it took the world to slow right down, for me to progress faster, and find my inner strength!

It suddenly dawned on me – perhaps we all have it wrong! What if life remained this way forever? Would the lack of expectation lead to a lot more getting done?

Could we make changes in our lives today so that come normality, we can work to live, not live to work?

When we are given the chance to stop and really be in the present moment, something truly wonderful happens – you get to live.

You get to know yourself, you get to know your husband and your kids, you get to know your animals, you get to know Mother Nature, suddenly you start living the day presently.

There is something exhilirating about being set free from expectations!

Expectation is the killer of inspiration

Stephanie Zikmann AKA The Holistic Dog Groomer

I have had time to reflect on who I am, address the demons holding me back and completely re-brand my personal brand.

Stephanie Zikmann Holistic Dog Grooming Coach was born and an amazing alliance of like-minded professionals have united for positive change!

A legacy has been born from the ashes of a world pandemic. A legacy that, will inspire my children and the children of the future in years to come.

Why?

Because if it really is possible to create something positive and life-changing out of an awful situation, that is all the proof you need that hope exists.

So tell me, what have YOU achieved?

Stephanie Zikmann, Holistic Dog Grooming Coach at Scrub A Dug Dug - Canine Spa & Boutique

Stephanie Zikmann is an award-winning “Petreneur” (Pet Entrepreneur) and Holistic Dog Grooming Coach. She has previously been featured on BBC Scotland, The Daily Record and The Kilmarnock Standard, and frequently writes for the UK’s Top Holistic Dog Magazine, Edition Dog as their Dog Grooming Expert. Stephanie loves to write about business, mental health and dog care in her spare time. She resides in a small town in Scotland with her husband, two young boys and four dogs.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

green neon sign reading habits to be made
Community//

Three simple ways to lock down your lockdown habits

by Vanessa Moran
Community//

Triggered by Lockdown

by Lisa Cybaniak
Community//

13 Things You Can Thank Quarantine For

by Anastasia (Nastya) Chernikova

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.