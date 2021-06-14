Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Local Business Can Give Back to Their Communities & Why They Should

Many local businesses are so busy that they are entirely focused on profit. It’s a good idea for them to take some time and resources and give back to their communities. There are multiple ways to do it and reasons why you should.

Think your company is overstretched, and you don’t have the resources or manpower? Don’t worry; there are multiple opportunities:

Local Charities

Even a small amount can go a long way. If you have an excellent financial quarter, consider donating to a higher cause. You can even have your employees vote on the charity you support.

Local Youth Organizations

Many youth organizations like sports teams or school clubs are looking for a sponsor. You could give money or goods. For example, if you are a restaurant, you could offer a discount meal to the whole team.

Local first responders

First responders did a fantastic job during the health pandemic. Every day, they risk their lives to protect us. So why not offer them a discount?

Local religious organizations

Many spiritual groups are large and have charitable missions. You could sponsor one of their events.

Rotary clubs and clubs

These groups are large gatherings of people. Working with them will help get your name out there.

Encouraging your employees to volunteer

Getting your employees out there can be a great idea.

There are numerous benefits to working with local charities. Customers have better opinions of companies that give to charity. They like to know that their purchases are indirectly supporting a good cause.

In the end, it’s a big selling point. You’re showing that you share your customers’ values. For example, if you support an animal shelter and a client is an animal lover, that’s another commonality you have.

It’s also a benefit to your employees when they volunteer. Surveys have shown that employees who volunteer are happier, improving their leadership and professional skill set. It also boosts morale and strengthens camaraderie. Not only are there a lot of benefits, but this is all free.

Some companies like to have group volunteer days. These also serve as team-building exercises. To get everyone to participate, you can vote for a cause.

There are plenty of ways local businesses can give back to their communities. You should consider doing so to build morale and help your community, allowing your business to become an integral part of the local culture.

    Robert Cenko, Managing Director at Retirement Time Advisors

    Robert Cenko is the Managing Director at San Diego’s Retirement Time Advisors where he helps his clients determine which healthcare packages are for their needs post-retirement. Robert understands the importance of this decision as the quality of medical care a person receives can make a significant difference in quality of life. Robert seeks to ensure his clients thrive post-retirement.

