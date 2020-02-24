How Leaving My Thriving Career Led to True Success and Happiness

I will never forget the moment I heard this quote that changed my life forever.

“To each there comes in their lifetime a special moment when they are figuratively tapped on the shoulder and offered the chance to do a very special thing, unique to them and fitted to their talents. What a tragedy if that moment finds them unprepared or unqualified for that which could have been their finest hour.” – Winston Churchill

I was disappointed in myself because I believed at the time I was not “preparing for my moment” to make a difference. I have always had a philanthropic heart, but my need to prove my ability to succeed in the corporate world led me down a career path that resulted in me completely losing myself. I was in Las Vegas, surrounded by people driven by money and excess. I lived in a beautiful condo, had designer clothes, a big title, and a fancy car, but I was completely miserable. Something had to change.

It took a massive leap of faith to leave a job that was safe and comfortable. A job other people would dream of having. But every single hurdle, set back, and sacrifice was worth it in the end.

There are a lot of people who feel stuck and afraid to make a career change. They feel called to do something more meaningful and fulfilling, but fear and self-doubt hold them back.

Some people believe they aren’t good enough, or there is somebody out there doing it better than them already. But what you have to offer is special. It is different coming from your mind, your body, your heart, and your own experiences.

And we each possess unique talents and gifts, so it’s essential not to fall into the trap of comparing what we have to offer, to how other people are giving back. Unique needs are waiting for us to make a difference in our way.

A life lived with passion is extremely beneficial to your wellbeing. Your relationships will be much richer and rewarding, you will have a sharp and active mind, and you will be able to embrace each day with a positive attitude.

Ever since I made the transition to the non-profit world, I finally feel alive and enthusiastic about life. I am in alignment with my true self, and there is really no better feeling.

Ask yourself: How can I serve using my unique talents and gifts? Then offer all that you are, all that you have, and all that you can do in the service that speaks to your heart. I promise you, the risk is worth the reward.