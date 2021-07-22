Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

How leadership benefits from strong team engagement and connection

With the current lockdowns in Australia, we need to navigate the path of uncertainty yet again. We need to adapt to leading and working in a hybrid environment, homeschooling, keeping businesses going and in the process stay happy, motivated and optimistic. Now, more than ever, connection is key, both to ourselves and those around us […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

With the current lockdowns in Australia, we need to navigate the path of uncertainty yet again.

We need to adapt to leading and working in a hybrid environment, homeschooling, keeping businesses going and in the process stay happy, motivated and optimistic.

Now, more than ever, connection is key, both to ourselves and those around us in and out of the workplace.

As leaders, we try to speak with our teams so they can hear what we have to say, but we don’t always choose the appropriate time or space to ensure everyone is present and engaged. If we did, we would have ensured greater buy-in, and provided a forum for structured conversation, input from the team and dedicated time to go deeper. This, overall, would have made the message more intentional, the discussion and engagement would be deeper, and the interaction more memorable and well-received.

Attention is the equivalent of oxygen in building relationships.

Leadership Benefits

Friendships and relationships require emotion, and Dunbar believes touch is more powerful than words – something we cannot access virtually on social networks. Many of us have thousands of followers on social media platforms; however, these so-called connections are rare in the physical form.

If we exceed the magic number, it is unlikely that all the relationships in our network will last long or cohere well. The key barriers include the cognitive challenge of keeping track of more than 150 people and the time to build and maintain these relationships.

There are six ways in which you can build a deeper connection with others.

To download the model click here.

  1. Apply Dunbar’s model.
  2. Communicate
  3. Lock in personal time with people
  4. Build rapport
  5. Have a curious mindset
  6. Network

It is vital as we continue with lockdowns and uncertainty that we continue to take the time to connect with ourselves and others. Remaining connected builds and strengthens deep relationships and interactions, much needed in the busyness of the world today and more so online.

People in leadership need to connect deeply to gain trust, rapport, influence and buy-in. When a conductor leads an orchestra, trust, rapport and connection must be present for the performance to be of a high standard. These are people skills rather than technical skills. Leading people requires a focus on people before process and progress. Failing to connect is failing to lead.

We also all need to be open, honest and bold and provide feedback in real-time, even if it causes a disconnection, for example, when delivering constructive or confronting feedback. I believe a workplace culture strong in feedback and gratitude will always trump a transactional performance-based culture.

Clear, concise and open communication is key. Be honest and present and listen deeply. Build rapport by being a bit more like the other person.

In my latest book Gift Mindset®, I deep dive into the Gift of Connection to explore at a deeper level. Did you know that scientific research shows that human connection makes us healthier, happier and more productive?

Here are my 11 keys to deepening your connections with colleagues, loved ones and yourself.

The 11 Keys to Connection

1 Be present

2 Build rapport

3 Communicate openly

4 Show empathy

5 Have compassion for self and others

6 Have a curious mindset

7 Reinforce positives & provide feedback

8 Master your social skills

9 Show appreciation

10 Adopt a Gift Mindset

11 Share a story to connect

Click here to download The 11 Keys to Connection infographic.

    Renée Giarrusso, LIMITLESS Leadership™ | Communication Expert | Author | Motivational Speaker | Mentor/Coach | Trainer

    Specialising in facilitation, training, speaking, mentoring and executive coaching - accelerating LIMITLESS Leaders™, teams and organisations by energising mindset, communication and collaboration to lift performance.

    Working with thousands of leaders and organisations in over 24 industries, Renée helps people shift from the overwhelm of a management mindset to a clearer, more focused leadership mindset by enabling leaders to do what really matters and create future leaders in the process.

    What makes Renée stand out is that she has the first-hand experience in all of the programs she runs. She has led large remote teams, managed sales teams, both coached and been coached and is a professional speaker.

    At RG Dynamics, the program focus areas include; leadership, communication, team collaboration, mindset and habit building and motivational intelligence. All programs are transformational and tailored to your organisation or individual needs, never a generic out-of-the-box solution.

    With over 15 years in senior leadership and sales roles within FMCG, Renée has a great understanding of the needs of executives and leaders to perform at their peak and knows well the day-to-day pressures that can be put on individuals to perform and the amazing benefits that self-development can provide to combat this.

    Renée is a member of the ICF and has been an ICF Professional Credentialed Certified Coach (PCC) and NLP practitioner. In 2016 she published her first book, Limitless Leadership, also in 2016, Renée was a contributor to the Leaders of Influence anthology. In 2021 she published her 3rd book, “Gift Mindset®”- Unwrap the 12 gifts to lead and live a life of purpose, connection and contribution. Order your copy here.

    Change can equate to growth, sometimes by pulling the blinkers off, and we can uncover solutions, ideas and new ways of thinking. For more tips on how change can equate to growth, get in touch.

    Find out where you sit on the Leadership Ladder. Your responses are anonymous. The results summarised to help better understand where our market sits to continue to provide insights, tools and solutions to assist you in moving up to be LIMITLESS, co-creative and stand out.

    Follow Renée on Facebook, Instagram, IGTV or Twitter, or subscribe to her blog here and her podcast here.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to show gratitude with your team

    by Andrea Goodridge
    mitchell-luo-unsplash
    Community//

    How a Leader Can Embrace Culture Values to Keep Team Encouraged and Empowered

    by NEHA T
    Photo by &lt;a href=&quot;https://unsplash.com/@surface?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText&quot;&gt;Surface&lt;/a&gt; on &lt;a href=&quot;/@surface?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText&quot;&gt;Unsplash&lt;/a&gt;
    Community//

    Connect With Remote Colleagues Through Personal Knowledge

    by Michael and Katie Stallard
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.