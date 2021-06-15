Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Leaders Express Emotional Intelligence | Shaun Dallas Dance

In today’s age, leaders are encouraged to be empathetic and full of emotional intelligence. The best leaders out there know how to express these traits, as they drive a team forward in a way that more stereotypical methods never would.

Emotional intelligence is the ability to understand and even manage one’s emotions. One can even take it a step further by working with the emotions of those around, including simply being sensitive to what others are feeling.

Anabolic Versus Catabolic Leaders

An anabolic leader leads through emotional intelligence. That is to say, they allow for control and understanding of their emotions. Likewise, they are aware of the emotions surging around them and don’t automatically negate other human experiences.

Conversely, a catabolic leader is more shut off from their emotions. They ignore the impact their words and actions have on others around them. Imagine a stereotypical boss with harsh words and plenty of energy to scream at their employees. That’s a catabolic leader.

It’s easy to understand why one method is leading is more effective than the other. People always work best when treated as individuals with different needs, passions, and the ability to be hurt by words and actions.

How to Further Develop Emotional Intelligence

There are many different ways for leaders (and everyone) to increase their emotional intelligence. Doing so can help in many aspects of life, so it is not something to overlook. To increase emotional intelligence, one must:

  • Practice self-awareness
  • Apply empathy
  • Communicate effectively
  • Practice self-management
  • Practice relationship management

Leadership and Emotional Intelligence

Most people confused empathy with sympathy and thus tend to get the wrong understanding of what leadership through emotional intelligence looked like. Here, a leader knows the impact of emotions, as opposed to ignoring them.

They control and exhibit the emotions appropriate for any given situation, know how to encourage certain feelings in their coworkers, and understand the personal influence they have on the company.

Furthermore, an emotionally intelligent leader knows how to look at a situation from different points of view. This helps to find new solutions while also being in the right mindset to arbitrate as needed. 

Ultimately, these are the traits that help a leader bring their goals and company further. They’re the bosses people dream of having and the unsung heroes in the workforce. 

Article originally published on ShaunDallasDance.net

    Shaun Dallas Dance, President & CEO at The DDance Group

    Here to share his experience and knowledge, Shaun Dallas Dance is eager to provide his expertise to an audience that needs it. He is a Senior Executive and business consultant who has developed a diverse array of skills, including restructuring, strategic planning, relationship and partnership management, and more. His team has grown to include 8 members, and his portfolio includes clients across the US and Canada. These clients have had needs as disparate as cost-reduction and diversity improvement, and Shaun Dallas Dance has ensured that each client achieved their goals quickly, and then exceeded those expectations.

     

     

    When the time came for Dallas to resign from his career in education and attend law school, his school promoted him to the position of Assistant Principal. He accepted the role and held it for two years before, again, deciding it was time to return to his own academic pursuits and enroll in law school. When he tried again to resign, he was promoted to Principal, and Dallas decided to stay in education as his excitement grew with the ability to impact more students. He always led with a service mentality.

     

    By the time he was 30 years old, Shaun Dallas Dance was promoted to Superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, a position which had him overseeing 110,000 students in the 25th largest school district in the country. He held this position for five years, during which time he provided new direction to revitalize the Baltimore County Public School System, and results were evident.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance has also been called into different educational institutions to provide strategic guidance for meeting new and rigorous state standards, effectively saved $50M from a budget with no headcount reduction and has helped numerous districts achieve greater efficiency.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance graduated from Virginia Union University with his Bachelor of Arts in English. He then enrolled at the Virginia Commonwealth University, where he earned his Master of Education in Administration and Supervision. Dallas continued his education with the university and earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership. During his career between 2008 and 2017, he also served as an Adjunct Professor for the University of Richmond, Averett University, the University of Houston, and Virginia Commonwealth University. Dallas was also recognized as a White House Champion of Change under the Obama administration.

     

    Read more about his robust history at his personal website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

