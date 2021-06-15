How Leaders Express Emotional Intelligence | Shaun Dallas Dance

In today’s age, leaders are encouraged to be empathetic and full of emotional intelligence. The best leaders out there know how to express these traits, as they drive a team forward in a way that more stereotypical methods never would.

Emotional intelligence is the ability to understand and even manage one’s emotions. One can even take it a step further by working with the emotions of those around, including simply being sensitive to what others are feeling.

Anabolic Versus Catabolic Leaders

An anabolic leader leads through emotional intelligence. That is to say, they allow for control and understanding of their emotions. Likewise, they are aware of the emotions surging around them and don’t automatically negate other human experiences.

Conversely, a catabolic leader is more shut off from their emotions. They ignore the impact their words and actions have on others around them. Imagine a stereotypical boss with harsh words and plenty of energy to scream at their employees. That’s a catabolic leader.

It’s easy to understand why one method is leading is more effective than the other. People always work best when treated as individuals with different needs, passions, and the ability to be hurt by words and actions.

How to Further Develop Emotional Intelligence

There are many different ways for leaders (and everyone) to increase their emotional intelligence. Doing so can help in many aspects of life, so it is not something to overlook. To increase emotional intelligence, one must:

Practice self-awareness

Apply empathy

Communicate effectively

Practice self-management

Practice relationship management

Leadership and Emotional Intelligence

Most people confused empathy with sympathy and thus tend to get the wrong understanding of what leadership through emotional intelligence looked like. Here, a leader knows the impact of emotions, as opposed to ignoring them.

They control and exhibit the emotions appropriate for any given situation, know how to encourage certain feelings in their coworkers, and understand the personal influence they have on the company.

Furthermore, an emotionally intelligent leader knows how to look at a situation from different points of view. This helps to find new solutions while also being in the right mindset to arbitrate as needed.

Ultimately, these are the traits that help a leader bring their goals and company further. They’re the bosses people dream of having and the unsung heroes in the workforce.

Article originally published on ShaunDallasDance.net