3 Small Ways Leaders Can Support Employees During Uncertain Times

We have all experienced the stress and strain of the pandemic over the past two years. The abundance of loss, uncertainty and fear has made employee mental health a top priority for AT&T and other companies across the nation.

As a leader, I’ve seen first hand how my team’s inner strength and resilience during this unprecedented and chaotic time has played out at work. In a study of global employees, 42% said their mental health had declined since the pandemic began (Mind Share PartnersQualtricsSAP).

Yet, there’s still more that organizations can do to continue to provide significant resources and support through the uncertain times ahead.

Here are 3 things for leaders to keep in mind:

Keep it Real: Being open and honest about your own struggles during this time will help team members feel more comfortable sharing their mental health challenges.

Be a Role Model: By modeling and healthy self-care behaviors, employees will feel that it’s okay to take care of themselves, too. Share when you’re working out taking a short break for meditation or a walk, or even a staycation so you don’t burnout.

Do Regular Check-ins: During this time, it’s more important than ever to foster a culture of connection. The more you talk about what’s going on, the more normalized it will become. Regularly check in with team members individually and ask , “Are you doing okay?” during meetings. Make the time to be available when people reach out for help.

I’m so proud to partner with Arianna Huffington, Thrive and SHRM to make sure that employee mental health is top of mind in the workplace.

How will you support employee mental health at work?

Originally published on LinkedIn.com