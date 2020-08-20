How Leaders Can Show Appreciation

The contribution of workers is often taken for granted. This can make employees feel underappreciated or like your company doesn’t value their efforts. This can translate into a tense work environment or decreased worker productivity.

An abandonment mindset can even persist if employees don’t feel appreciated. A simple expression of appreciation to workers can be enough to make their day and even change their lives. A token of gratitude can be as simple as sharing a personal thank you. Employees will see that their hard work gets noticed. Although people have a job to do, they are still human and benefit from praise so they can do their best at all times. Here are other ways leaders can show appreciation:

Annual Rewards

Musicians, artists, and athletes have award ceremonies for doing their work. Why shouldn’t they reward other people for doing their job well? A leader can create an annual awards ceremony and give medals, trophies, certificates to workers with outstanding work. Each employee will have their own moment of recognition and will feel equally meaningful to their team.

Celebrations of Goals Achieved

Leaders can provide gift baskets to their employees to achieve certain goals. For example, employees may be invited to dinner or presented with a gift card for their accomplishments. Promotions and successful projects can be celebrated by the team as this will make you feel good about your success and set yourself up for higher goals.

Assign High Profile Jobs

High-profile projects can be assigned to demonstrate the leader’s trust in his employee. By assigning someone a more serious “task”, you are communicating that your employer trusts your skills and talents to complete the task successfully.

References

Leaders can show their appreciation by giving their teammates their “moment to shine” and “preparing their staff for success . ” You can show your employees your appreciation even if the employees are moving. One gesture to show your gratitude to employees is to provide them with other job leads and references if they are moving or planning to transfer work. This shows that employers care more about a person’s success even if it is not with their company.