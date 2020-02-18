How Leaders Can Have a More Productive Morning

A new day can be a fresh start and a new chance for success. Often times, you can miss out on this chance by wasting the morning by waking up on the wrong side of the bed and dreading the day to come. In order for leaders to have a more productive day, they have to start with a productive morning. Your morning sets the tone for the rest of the day, so it’s important for your success as a leader to get it right:

Don’t Hit the Snooze Button

The best way to have a productive morning is by starting off early. The earlier you wake up, the more you can get done. It may be tempting to hit the snooze button as soon as your alarm goes off, but that’s only hurting your possibilities for a successful day. By waking up early and getting a jump-start on the day, you are able to get in a better mindset for the day. You won’t be rushing out the door or scrambling not to forget anything. To have a better chance at success for the day, wake up early.

Start Your Morning at Night

To have a more productive morning, utilize the time you have a night. By the end of your workday, you have a good understanding of what needs to be done for the next day. Take a few minutes to make a list of what you’d like to accomplish the following day. This gets your mindset focused on the tasks that need to be taken care of and how they can be accomplished. As a leader, it’s important to be on top of these tasks before anyone else in order to properly delegate.

Stick to a Morning Ritual

Mornings should be something that you look forward to, not dread. In order to make them better, it’s important to create a ritual that you love. If exercising is a hobby, use the morning to go for a run. Take time in the morning to cook breakfast, spend time with family, read your favorite book, or anything else that brings you joy. By finding a routine that you love and look forward to, you’ll have more energy for the rest of the day. This energy can be utilized to put in full effort for your tasks at hand and be a more productive leader.