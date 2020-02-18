Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Leaders Can Have a More Productive Morning

A new day can be a fresh start and a new chance for success. Often times, you can miss out on this chance by wasting the morning by waking up on the wrong side of the bed and dreading the day to come. In order for leaders to have a more productive day, they have […]

By

A new day can be a fresh start and a new chance for success. Often times, you can miss out on this chance by wasting the morning by waking up on the wrong side of the bed and dreading the day to come. In order for leaders to have a more productive day, they have to start with a productive morning. Your morning sets the tone for the rest of the day, so it’s important for your success as a leader to get it right:

Don’t Hit the Snooze Button

The best way to have a productive morning is by starting off early. The earlier you wake up, the more you can get done. It may be tempting to hit the snooze button as soon as your alarm goes off, but that’s only hurting your possibilities for a successful day. By waking up early and getting a jump-start on the day, you are able to get in a better mindset for the day. You won’t be rushing out the door or scrambling not to forget anything. To have a better chance at success for the day, wake up early.

Start Your Morning at Night

To have a more productive morning, utilize the time you have a night. By the end of your workday, you have a good understanding of what needs to be done for the next day. Take a few minutes to make a list of what you’d like to accomplish the following day. This gets your mindset focused on the tasks that need to be taken care of and how they can be accomplished. As a leader, it’s important to be on top of these tasks before anyone else in order to properly delegate.

Stick to a Morning Ritual

Mornings should be something that you look forward to, not dread. In order to make them better, it’s important to create a ritual that you love. If exercising is a hobby, use the morning to go for a run. Take time in the morning to cook breakfast, spend time with family, read your favorite book, or anything else that brings you joy. By finding a routine that you love and look forward to, you’ll have more energy for the rest of the day. This energy can be utilized to put in full effort for your tasks at hand and be a more productive leader.

Ramin Kamfar, Chief Executive Officer and President at Bluerock Real Estate

Ramin Kamfar is the Chief Executive Officer and President at Bluerock Real Estate and is based out of New York. He has more than two decades of experience in various aspects of real estate, mergers and acquisitions, private equity investing, and investment banking.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

alarm clock in the morning
Community//

You CAN Become the Morning Person You’ve Always Wanted to Be

by Emma Britton
Well-Being//

4 Morning Routines to Help You Start Your Day

by Leslie McDonald
Work Smarter//

Why Success in the Morning Starts the Night Before

by Thomas Oppong

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.