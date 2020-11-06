How Lauren Rosenberg of Lifestyles With Lauren Decided To Spread Joy

Probably the most relevant quote that I follow is: “No matter where I go, there I am.” What that means to me is that I will never be able to get away from myself, so I better be the person I want to hang with!

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lauren Rosenberg, Executive Producer and Host of Lifestyles With Lauren

Lauren Rosenberg is the Executive Producer and Host of “Lifestyles With Lauren” , an online show featuring fashion, style, interior design, cooking and more — all the things Lauren loves!

Lauren is a serial Entrepreneur who has launched a variety of successful businesses, one of which is the Elaine Ryan Home Decorating Kit, a product for do-it-yourself home decorators.

She has Produced and Co-Hosted the highly acclaimed Podcast, “Elaine Live & Lauren, Too!”, a Mother/Daughter Live Show that focused on the topic of “relationships”.

In her long career as a Publicist, Lauren has represented and played a leadership role with prominent and nationally recognized businesses. She is a seasoned professional who has solidified over 50 front-page feature stories and hundreds of TV interviews for her clients.

She is also an accomplished fine Artist whose paintings and sculptures are in numerous private and public collections throughout the United States.

Lauren Rosenberg has a clear understanding of the Interior Design industry because she grew up in the Interior Design business. Her Mother, Elaine Ryan, is a nationally recognized Interior Designer. Lauren has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Interior Architecture from Arizona State University and has enjoyed a successful career designing over 3.2 million square feet of interior space in both San Francisco and Phoenix, which also included designing and staging sets for Television and Films. In her design career she regularly custom-designed fabrics, furniture, rugs, casework, lighting and wall treatments for her clients.

Lauren is most in love with her adorable dog, Katie, who goes everywhere with her. Katie also loves sharing secrets, tips, interests and passions on her Lifestyle Show, Lifestyles With Lauren.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was given notice by my California climate-change museum Public Relations client that they were halting my PR services due to Governor Newsom’s “shelter in place” orders, I saw the time off as an opportunity to create a unique lifestyle show. And so, Lifestyles with Lauren Rosenberg, the online Zoom show was born. Thanks in part to COVID19.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Lifestyles With Lauren is different from the sea of other lifestyle shows. It’s engaging, entertaining, fresh, and lighthearted, and includes my extensively diverse life experiences — from living abroad in Paris and London; to my rich art and interior design background; to my many years as a publicist representing high-profile business clientele; to my passion for fabulous clothes and jewelry, and so much more. Lifestyles With Lauren is a refuge where my guests and the audience alike are coming together for a bit of sweet distraction. I’m sharing what is beautiful to me. We’re meeting extraordinary artists, accomplished interior designers, amazing fashion designers, talented chefs, out-of-this-world jewelry designers, and so-so much more. These are just a few of my passions and the beauty with which I surround myself. Join me on this adventure while I share my best life with you.

We all need a little help along the journey — who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I have longtime friends in the media, but two of them, specifically, are busy professionals who always seem to make time out of their busy days to mentor me in the right direction.

Jan D’Atri is a longtime television personality, successful entrepreneur, and so-so much more. Jan was recently inducted into the Arizona Broadcast Hall of Fame, and she has a long list of other awards and achievements to go along with being a hall-of-famer. Jan has been a champion of Lifestyles With Lauren since its inception when it was just an idea that I shared with her. From the start she said the concept was “a winner” and didn’t hesitate to offer me encouragement, moral support, expert advice and direction, and most of all her honest opinion about everything to make the show a success.

Brad Cesmat is a veteran television personality and highly accomplished entrepreneur who continues to take a personal interest in me and the success of the show. He’s been there for me from the start by offering me his honest opinion, great advice and his keen observations.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“You’ve come too far to turn around now.”

One day while hiking by myself up LA’s Temescal Canyon I decided to take a different route, turning left up the mountain instead of my normal path, which was to walk straight up and then head back down the path that I was now walking up. Soon into the hike, I regretted my chosen path because it felt that it was an infinitely long and winding road to where, I couldn’t tell. To make matters more challenging, my Wi-Fi dropped off leaving me feeling too alone. So many times, when it seemed like I was about to reach the peak and the path down, the path up kept going up with no end in sight. Many times, I asked myself if I should just turn around and head back down — after all, wouldn’t that be the easiest? But each time I told my lonely self in the total silence that at any moment I could suddenly reach my destination. I told myself that if I turned back all that effort I put in would be lost.

Because I am always looking for “a sign from above” I saw this as a symbolic message that I should not give up on this hike, and I should also not give up on what I was so diligently working on at that time that was challenging me. Ultimately, I’m happy I stayed on the path up the mountain and the business challenging me, because I finally did reach the top of both and the rest was downhill.

“When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.”

My glass could have been half empty, or it could have been half full. It all depended upon how I chose to see my world as the COVID19 quarantine began. At a time when everyone was either talking about the Me-Too movement or climate change, all of a sudden it was almost as if neither topic ever existed. In a nanosecond everything was about the Coronavirus and nothing else. We talked about what was essential to survive and what was nonessential. While panicked hoarders were consumed with finding their next roll of toilet paper, I felt deep peace devoting the time required to creating Lifestyles with Lauren. By changing the way I looked at the pandemic, it was the pandemic itself that allowed me the time alone to lock myself inside a bubble, away from the noise so that I could create my next act and new profession.

“Find something you love doing and you’ll never work a day in your life.”

I always wanted to be on TV, but I never knew how to get there. Even though my father in the early days of television worked at CBS in NYC, and was one of the senior engineers who created color TV, I didn’t verbalize this dream to him, or my mother, or anyone for that matter? Why? Who knows?!

Years later as a publicist I found myself pitching my clients for their guest appearances on television. It’s always made me happy just to be around the cameras, the sets, the action. And then along the way the businesses I created brought me my own press, and there I was on set doing my own appearances.

Today as Executive Producer and Host of Lifestyles with Lauren, it is exactly where I love to be: behind a mic and in front of the camera. While an online show isn’t exactly television, it sure feels just as exciting, most especially because of the creative juices it ignites in me! I absolutely loved conceiving and creating the show, building and promoting it, and I love seeing the reaction it provokes in others. This truly doesn’t feel like work at all!

How are you going to shake things up next?

Lifestyles with Lauren is shaking things up with the show’s inspired and imaginative format and fabulous guests. Our guest’s interview becomes their most effective marketing tool with the beautifully edited video that they receive following their appearance. Lifestyles With Lauren has an opportunity to grow as large and widespread as we envision it to grow. With my killer, high-powered marketing team behind me who share my vision to create outstanding programming, we are unstoppable!

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

When my mother one day shared with me that she had always wanted her own radio show, I did what I could to make her dream come true and I got to work to create a podcast for her. Right away she asked me to be her co-host, and then her producer. The show was titled, “Elaine Live & Lauren, Too!”, and our topic was “relationships”. Each week on our live 1-hour-long show we hosted a variety of interesting guests from around the country, all of whom had a relationship angle to share with our loyal audience. From Hollywood, to business owners, to the literary world and everything in between, they all came to share their stories. It was this experience as a talk show host and producer that inspired me to create my online lifestyle show. I’ve always loved anything having to do with the media, and the experience I had booking guests, writing scripts, pitching sponsors all prepared me for the show I’m doing now, which is Lifestyles with Lauren.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Nike had it right when they said, “Just do it”. So true! As an entrepreneur, what that slogan means to me is that if you have a business idea then just plain do it. Follow through to creating it, building it, and keeping it going. Do not give up! Because if you have a great idea then you owe it to yourself and you owe it to share with the world. Holding back on creating your idea is not only wounding for you, it also means that you’re holding back on making a valuable contribution to those who could benefit from your idea. I believe that is why we are on this planet, and that is why we are given life — to make a positive contribution to the world. So, if your idea means that you have to work hard to create it and work hard to keep it going, then just do it, because you will be a thousand times blessed while you make a positive contribution to everyone else.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Probably the most relevant quote that I follow is: “No matter where I go, there I am.” What that means to me is that I will never be able to get away from myself, so I better be the person I want to hang with!

