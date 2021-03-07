Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Kyle “Stromedy” Godfrey Is Inspiring Gen Z To Build Their Own Brands Through YouTube & Social Media Incubator, Prime Capital

Kyle “Stromedy” Godfrey is an entrepreneur and YouTube creator.
A couple of years ago, when vlogging first started, it was thought of as strange. Back then, few people understood the concept of filming your daily life for people online to see. Fast forward to now, it somehow evolved into something bigger than anyone could have imagined. Mainly uploading on platforms such as Youtube, content creators grow in numbers as people are realizing exactly how profitable this hobby turned business can be. 

Nowadays, social media is your brand. What you post represents you as an individual. Most people do it for personal reasons, but if you want to make it big and make yourself known, you have to treat it as what you want it to become: your work. 

Kyle Godfrey understood that. From Milton, Ontario Canada, he wanted to make himself known through creative arts and film but realized how restricted that world was. That’s when the idea of creating online content struck him. He discovered how much he liked uploading videos on YouTube and how he could eventually turn it into a source of revenue. Kyle also used all of his part-time job money to buy filming equipment and slowly but surely, three years down the road, he is now doing it full time as a twenty-two year old millionaire.

Now with close to 3 million subscribers, his YouTube channel, “Stromedy,”’s videos often include pranks, and wild off the cuff humor. 

“Many people in High School and in life would advise me against doing YouTube. They later saw the success and then ended up asking me if they could join Prime Capitol,” added Godfrey.

Not only did he want to turn towards the social media influencer world, he wanted to inspire others like him to grow their own brands and business through online platforms. 

Through his company, Prime Capital, he managed to sign over a dozen creators, helping them build their audience and earnings on YouTube. By providing them with the tools and resources to solidify their presence, they work together to create content that leaves thousands of followers entertained and engaged. 

From filming their adventures to pranks, they’ve established a community online and have certainly raised awareness on the social media world in Canada, and beyond. Through his innovative business venture, he has created a blueprint for Gen Z (people born between 1997 and 2015) to utilize the virtual world and follow their own path to market themselves and grow their brand. 

And with more people desiring to find growth during the pandemic, Kyle and Prime Capital’s mission proves to be massively impactful. 

Nadya Rousseau, Entrepreneur | Writer | Producer at Alter New Media

A storyteller since childhood, Nadya Rousseau worked as a professional actor, freelance journalist, and multimedia producer before pivoting to digital marketing and business development.

To date, Nadya has worked with clients ranging from startups, to nationally recognized law firms, to nonprofits, to entertainers and more. In late 2016, Nadya founded a purpose-forward global digital marketing & PR agency, Alter New Media. The agency has its own influencer board, representing influencers worldwide. Nadya also has a best-selling Instagram growth and management service, Instagram Rockstar, that since its launch on the "Fiverr PRO" platform late 2017, has serviced over 200 customers. Verticals served range from tech, fashion/beauty, cannabis, consumer, professional services, and many more.

Nadya's opinions on business, entrepreneurship, and marketing have been featured in Forbes, American Express Open Forum, Voyage LA and Honeysuckle Magazine.

Nadya has additionally partnered with several influential social media campaigns, including The Nylon Project’s fashion initiative “#Itcanbeyou” to raise awareness about the homelessness epidemic and is highly active with nonprofit organizations via the creation of "purposeful partnerships" via ANM. Alter New Media is an in-kind partner for StartOut, the nation's largest organization serving LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs.

Through her storytelling-based strategies, Nadya has successfully taken her clients’ social media reach from non-existent to in the thousands, landing them new customers, partnerships, and revenue. Her purpose? To help her clients achieve their business goals while also making a difference in the world.

For Thrive, Nadya covers entrepreneurship and lifestyle.

