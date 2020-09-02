How Korab Kozgori’s Mindset Led Him Straight to Breaking Barriers and Achieving Success

To succeed in the world of marketing networks, one must master something fundamental: oratory and persuasion. But usually, this is extremely difficult if you try to do it in a language that you do not know. That is why this was one of the great challenges faced by Korab Kozgori, a renowned entrepreneur who has succeeded in various industries.

The path that has led Korab to success, started when he is still very young, and just graduated from college he started his first business. His choice at that time was fashion, creating a clothing brand. The success was so much that after 8 years of growth and renown, his company would be acquired by a large European company. He understood that he could take some time off to enjoy life with his wife and they went off to find new directions.

During his retirement time, he understood that he needed a new challenge. That’s when he thinks about network marketing. This time he wanted to impact lives, to use his knowledge to drive the growth of others and this was a good way to do it. However, he had a problem, where he wanted to start, they didn’t speak his language or at least one of the 4 he already mastered.

He faced the language barrier, which was not easy, but it was not going to stop his ambitions to achieve success in Network Marketing in Latin America. Learning Spanish was just the beginning of a great adventure that has led him to change the lives of more than 1,250 people. Together with his wife and other people, they are the founders of Delta. This is a financial company that is dedicated to network marketing.

Touching Lives

With his goal in mind, he did not stop fighting and faced every new challenge that came his way. The desire to change people and make them achieve their dreams is something that motivates him more than his achievements. For this reason, he dedicated a great effort to reach further each day.

To reach further is to be able to impact more people, that his group keeps growing and improving. What Korab wants is that each member of his team gets to achieve the results he has now. Delta’s goal is to train 100 Chairman and in that way, Kozgori is working very hard.

Today Korab is already fluent in Spanish, so much that he can give talks in front of a packed auditorium, without any problem. In every event where he goes, he knows he has the opportunity to change a life. This is why he prepares himself more and more because he knows that he is a beacon of inspiration for many people who follow him.

Today this young entrepreneur and visionary have great results, which serve to motivate those who are just starting with Network Marketing. He knows that the way to attract more people to his business is by being transparent, since in this industry false gurus abound who promise more than they can deliver, and he excels at always showing his results and directing people to achieve the same.

Lessons in Entrepreneurship

We see how Korab’s passion and goals are above any problem that may arise. He is a person who has been able to stand out in two very different industries, always following his rule of working with passion and not making excuses.

For any entrepreneur in this story have at least a couple of lessons. It doesn’t matter what field you work in. The first is the determination to succeed, despite the obvious barriers you face, don’t stop, just work harder at it. Whether that means learning a new language, a new skill, or making a new creation.

On the other hand, we have the right motivation to get things done. In Korab’s case, it is to help others achieve their financial freedom. In your case, it can be to improve the life of your customers with a new product or quality service. You must always find the reason why you do things and believe me as Korab Kozgori knows, it is not for money.