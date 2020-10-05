Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Kids Can Volunteer From Home

Ralph Byer discusses a few ways kids can volunteer from the comfort of their home.

By

The Coronavirus pandemic changed the way the world interacts indefinitely, and those that find purpose in volunteering may have to search harder to help out. If you are a parent with a child who enjoys volunteering, you are in luck. There are plenty of ways kids can volunteer completely from home.

As early as infancy, kids have been shown to have high levels of compassion and mutual joy when they share with others. If you want to get your kids to volunteer more of their time, be sure to first create a space that makes your children feel accomplished by giving back. One thing you and your children can do is cook a meal from home and deliver it to a homeless shelter. Cooking a meal from home for the less fortunate is a great way to not only show your child the basics of cooking, but to also provide them with a valuable skill and  a sense of doing good as well.

Getting your child to write encouraging messages with sidewalk chalk is also a good way to spread some positivity and joy; one strategy that many neighborhoods around the country are currently seeing. Sometimes, seeing a small act of encouragement is enough to change a bad day into a good one. Who knows how many people may see this message throughout the day? Knowing that people care with the simple act of positivity is something that is truly priceless during difficult times like these.

It can be hard to give away our possessions, but teaching your children the importance of sharing by allowing them to donate toys or clothes they no longer use creates the opportunity to give to the less fortunate, while also keeping your house clean as an added bonus. Incorporating a sense of order with cleaning up and removing any clutter through toy donations will also help your child as they transition into adulthood.

Encouraging your child to have a pen pal could also be a great form of charity and could help with their own creativity in the process. There is nothing quite like reading from the perspective of a child when they have untarnished imaginations. Forming a unique bond with another child that may be lonely or less fortunate could be a rewarding and fun experience for everyone involved.

ralph byer plantation fl

Ralph Byer

Ralph Byer, based in Plantation Florida, is passionate about building positive relationships. This can be in his family or through his volunteer work. He seeks to actively participate in his community and encourage civic engagement.

 

He believes that we ought to give back to our communities and help those less fortunate than ourselves, both financially and through our actions. Through volunteering, Ralph has also made lifelong friends who also believe in sponsoring change through charitable work. He believes that volunteering is a way of thinking and living that is an emotional elixir for the heart and soul.

 

Ralph Byer is involved with several different charitable foundations. One of these is the Darrell Gwynn Foundation, named for Darrell Gwynn, a champion racer who injured his spinal cord. Darrel started the foundation to support those with paralysis and to educate others about spinal cord injuries. Ralph deeply admires Darrell’s resilience and his mission to change the lives of others.

 

Ralph is also passionate about the Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County, a group mainly run by volunteers. The group seeks to provide for the families of fallen officers and prevents crime through their education programs.

 

Ralph Byer is also a dedicated supporter of the Jewish Adoption and Foster Care Options (JAFCO). Not only does he support them financially, but he also fostered two young boys. The group cares for neglected children and those with disabilities. They believe it is the job of the community to help its children.

 

Ralph is a dedicated family man. He loves his family and seeks to provide them the best possible opportunities. He enjoys spending time with his family and watching his children grow. He is a strong advocate for adoption and fostering. He believes that every child belongs in a family and strives to put this belief into action.

 

For more information about Ralph Byer, visit his blog at RalphByer.net

