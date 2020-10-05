How Kids Can Volunteer From Home

The Coronavirus pandemic changed the way the world interacts indefinitely, and those that find purpose in volunteering may have to search harder to help out. If you are a parent with a child who enjoys volunteering, you are in luck. There are plenty of ways kids can volunteer completely from home.

As early as infancy, kids have been shown to have high levels of compassion and mutual joy when they share with others. If you want to get your kids to volunteer more of their time, be sure to first create a space that makes your children feel accomplished by giving back. One thing you and your children can do is cook a meal from home and deliver it to a homeless shelter. Cooking a meal from home for the less fortunate is a great way to not only show your child the basics of cooking, but to also provide them with a valuable skill and a sense of doing good as well.

Getting your child to write encouraging messages with sidewalk chalk is also a good way to spread some positivity and joy; one strategy that many neighborhoods around the country are currently seeing. Sometimes, seeing a small act of encouragement is enough to change a bad day into a good one. Who knows how many people may see this message throughout the day? Knowing that people care with the simple act of positivity is something that is truly priceless during difficult times like these.

It can be hard to give away our possessions, but teaching your children the importance of sharing by allowing them to donate toys or clothes they no longer use creates the opportunity to give to the less fortunate, while also keeping your house clean as an added bonus. Incorporating a sense of order with cleaning up and removing any clutter through toy donations will also help your child as they transition into adulthood.

Encouraging your child to have a pen pal could also be a great form of charity and could help with their own creativity in the process. There is nothing quite like reading from the perspective of a child when they have untarnished imaginations. Forming a unique bond with another child that may be lonely or less fortunate could be a rewarding and fun experience for everyone involved.