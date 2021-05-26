Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Kids Benefit from Martial Arts

Several benefits are in store for children who become involved in martial arts. Youngsters who participate in a quality martial arts program can learn valuable skills and experiences that can last a lifetime.

Many parents might feel martial arts teach kids violence. The experts who teach karate and other forms of martial arts claim this is far from the truth.

MARTIAL ARTS PROGRAMS BRING FUN, NOT VIOLENCE

The experts know that martial arts activities bring only fun and happiness to kids and not a violent mindset. They know the benefits of martial arts are numerous.

This is what children who become engaged in a martial arts program can expect to learn:

  • Fitness
  • Focus
  • Self-discipline
  • Concentration
  • How to set and achieve goals
  • Respect
  • Social skills

STUDENTS LEARN TO BOW OUT OF RESPECT TO TEACHER

Usually, a class will last AN hour. A typical class will start with the students bowing to their teacher. After finishing their warm-up exercises, students practice skills such as kicks, punches, and blocks. Each skill requires strict attention and concentration.

The belt system is the standard means of charting a child’s progress. It starts at the lowest level (white belt) and moves upward to achieve achievement (black belt).

Students are tested every three months. They learn to set and achieve goals through this way of testing, experts say.

Martial arts teachers say the most crucial benefit comes in a youngster’s learning to bow and learn to stand and wait for their next command. Here kids are learning the critical element of respect.

SCHOOL GRADES IMPROVE ALONG WITH BEHAVIOR, PARENTS SAY

Many parents have found that what their children get out of martial arts is carried over into school. Grades improve as well as behavior, they say.

One question all parents seem to ask concerns when they should put a child into the classes.

Dr. Mimi Johnson, representing the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Committee on Sports Medicine and Fitness, says age six is ideal for putting a child in martial arts.

Various class options from judo to karate are available in a top-notch martial arts program. Children can enroll in any of these classes, and parents can expect their child or children to benefit.

Originally published on JavillByron.org

    Javill Byron, Senior Instructor at WMB Martial Arts at WMB Martial Arts

    Javill Byron is an accomplished martial artist, self-defense instructor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. His organization, the WMB Foundation, strives to improve the lives of children and their families, primarily by influencing their education. At WMB Martial Arts, Javill Byron is particularly interested in teaching women, single parents, and children with ADHD & Autism the ways of various martial arts. He is sympathetic to individuals who have been bullied and firmly believes that confident kids don't get bullied; learning martial arts, he endorses, is a great way to boost confidence and individual capabilities.

    Understanding that there are parts of life beyond our control is important, but Javill Byron promotes the belief that learning martial arts improves the agency and confidence necessary to seize control of aspects without the realm of possibility. From self-esteem and physical capabilities to interpersonal relationships, martial arts can aid in the development and improvement of these things. Javill Byron, as both a student and a teacher of martial arts, strives to instill these ideas and values in his students so that they can grow to be successful individuals and martial artists.

    As a lifelong student of martial arts, Javill Byron attests to the numerous benefits a martial arts background can provide. Javill spent much of his younger years learning forms such as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and submission grappling, and in practicing these styles every week, Javill was able to hone his physical prowess and connect with a community of individuals who shared beliefs.

    Javill Byron also promotes self-defense training, especially for single parents, women, and other vulnerable groups of individuals, and he owns Top Shot Miami, a business dedicated to educating individuals on proper methods of gun safety and self-defense shooting. He believes that it is important to take your safety into your own hands, and ensuring that your education is comprehensive and accurate is especially crucial.

