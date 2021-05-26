How Kids Benefit from Martial Arts

Several benefits are in store for children who become involved in martial arts. Youngsters who participate in a quality martial arts program can learn valuable skills and experiences that can last a lifetime.

Many parents might feel martial arts teach kids violence. The experts who teach karate and other forms of martial arts claim this is far from the truth.

MARTIAL ARTS PROGRAMS BRING FUN, NOT VIOLENCE

The experts know that martial arts activities bring only fun and happiness to kids and not a violent mindset. They know the benefits of martial arts are numerous.

This is what children who become engaged in a martial arts program can expect to learn:

Fitness

Focus

Self-discipline

Concentration

How to set and achieve goals

Respect

Social skills

STUDENTS LEARN TO BOW OUT OF RESPECT TO TEACHER

Usually, a class will last AN hour. A typical class will start with the students bowing to their teacher. After finishing their warm-up exercises, students practice skills such as kicks, punches, and blocks. Each skill requires strict attention and concentration.

The belt system is the standard means of charting a child’s progress. It starts at the lowest level (white belt) and moves upward to achieve achievement (black belt).

Students are tested every three months. They learn to set and achieve goals through this way of testing, experts say.

Martial arts teachers say the most crucial benefit comes in a youngster’s learning to bow and learn to stand and wait for their next command. Here kids are learning the critical element of respect.

SCHOOL GRADES IMPROVE ALONG WITH BEHAVIOR, PARENTS SAY

Many parents have found that what their children get out of martial arts is carried over into school. Grades improve as well as behavior, they say.

One question all parents seem to ask concerns when they should put a child into the classes.

Dr. Mimi Johnson, representing the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Committee on Sports Medicine and Fitness, says age six is ideal for putting a child in martial arts.

Various class options from judo to karate are available in a top-notch martial arts program. Children can enroll in any of these classes, and parents can expect their child or children to benefit.

