Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Kelly Wing is Bringing More Consciousness and Spiritual Wisdom into the World

In today’s hyper-connected world, we have access to any information we need in any given time, at the click of a button. It’s important that as we consume more information, whether it be for entertainment of education, that it supports our mental and emotional wellbeing in the best way possible so that it not only […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In today’s hyper-connected world, we have access to any information we need in any given time, at the click of a button.

It’s important that as we consume more information, whether it be for entertainment of education, that it supports our mental and emotional wellbeing in the best way possible so that it not only lifts our own spirits, but also allows it to ripple out into the communities around us.

Kelly Wing, founder of Ohwabisabi Media is a powerful content curator who curates the content of conscious creators and thought-leaders, providing them with a platform to share their messages, stories, and insights to a growing fan-base of thousands across the globe.

A dedicated media platform for spiritual entrepreneurs

Kelly fell into the media industry when she began a side-hustle as a Public Relations specialist at the start of 2020. A few months into it, she realized there wasn’t a dedicated media aplatform for spiritual entrepreneurs, who she naturally had a preference towards serving – so she created her own.

Now Kelly’s vision is to bringing more soul, depth, and spiritual wisdom into the world, one leader at a time through the media.

New solutions are needed as we shift into a new era

After witnessing catastrophic events unfold in 2020, it has become clear which solutions are needed in the world and which industries can better evolve to suit the needs of the new generation. Kelly sees that media is one industry that could use reshaping to bring more benefits to such a fast-paced world from a mental wellbeing perspective.

There has never been a more crucial time for the new generation of leaders to start growing their presence outside of social media and sharing their message across multiple platforms online.

“People are now looking for new leaders they can trust. It’s important that as leaders we step up and show our truest, most real and authentic selves. Those who lead from a place of love are now powerfully guiding others into the new world.”

Raising the tide together

By sharing content from these new and emerging thought-leaders of the new generation, Kelly is able to work in harmony and co-creation to support others in bringing their visions to life – individually yet together at the same time. Kelly shares that “it’s not about competition, it’s about raising the tide together.”

As she works towards changing the landscape of media, she understands that the more attention we bring to our messages, the more people we can positively influence and impact collectively.

Some of Ohwabisabi’s highest values are empowerment, love, compassion, empathy, unity, authenticity, vulnerability, story-telling, impact, freedom, intimacy, soul-led, heart-centred, and self-expression.

You can follow Kelly on Instagram here.

    Olumide Gbenro at Globo Brands

    Olúmidé Gbenro, also known as The Globopreneur™ is a multilingual businessman who has worked to grow & monetize the brands of some of the world's leading Entrepreneurs, Influencers, and Startups. He has built a global network of influence from his personal brand that spans every continent. The average net worth of the companies he has worked with is over $4 million and the net worth of his elite network of investors is in the billions. His influencer & business networking events attract diverse audiences and take place in various international locations ranging from Tokyo, Japan to Los Angeles, California and Bali, Indonesia. His relationships with major PR and press in the Americas, Asia, Europe and Africa provides the resources needed to help any of his clients gain the notoriety needed to take their game to the next level anywhere in the world.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    What Social Media Day Means To These Entrepreneurs

    by Heather DeSantis
    Community//

    Kelly Burton of Black Innovation Alliance: Why we need to rediscover communal love

    by Alexandra Spirer
    Community//

    “Learning how to experiencing being remote differently.” Dr. Kelly Page

    by Jason Hartman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.