The Thrive Global Questionnaire

How Katri Okamoto Gets Ahead of Stress

The People Operations Specialist shares her go-to methods for reducing stress before it becomes overwhelming.

By

My favorite Microstep is “Drink a glass of water when you wake up in the morning.” The last thing I do before going to sleep is I set up a full glass of water right next to my bed. Then, in the morning, I take a few minutes to drink my water, look out the window, and try to remember any weird dreams I had. I feel so much more energized when I’m hydrated, and having a morning ritual helps me do something besides looking at my phone first thing when I wake up! 

At Thrive, we have a Slack app called Donut that pairs you with a random team member each week to have a virtual coffee chat. It is a great way to practice the “Invite a co-worker you don’t often connect with out to lunch or coffee, or even a ‘virtual coffee break.’” Microstep. I get to connect with a colleague who may have a totally different workflow. Last week, I took this coffee break on the go and implemented the Microstep of: “Once a day, turn a sit-down meeting into a walking meeting.” My colleague Kyle and I spent 20 minutes walking around the block and learning more about each other! 

Everybody has their own way of reducing stress, and personally I am a huge advocate of a dance party break! When I was younger, I didn’t appreciate that taking a break before you desperately need one is better for overall productivity. Now, if I’ve had a stressful day, I blast some Taylor Swift and have a private dance party. I also love FaceTiming a friend or my mom. I find that voicing what is stressing me out to a sympathetic ear always makes the issue seem smaller. 

One of the things I love at Thrive is how we start every team meeting with a custom Reset from an employee. As much as I enjoyed making my own Reset with pictures of my friends and family, I love to see what matters most to my colleagues and what brings them joy and calm. It’s a great way to get to know one another as our team expands!

    Katri Okamoto, People Ops Specialist at Thrive Global

    Katri is the People Ops Specialist at Thrive. She was previously at Happiest Baby, the maker of SNOO. Katri has a degree in Sociology from Brown University.

