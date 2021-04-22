Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Justin Colby Avoid Stress and Achieves Success

Justin Colby is one of the highest sensations in the modern world. He is the founder of The Science of Flipping Podcast and The Science of Flipping Coaching program. Besides this lucrative and attractive venture, the party is actively involved in the Real Estate industry. Part of the investments made shows that he has currently flipped over 1500 homes in an array of multiple markets. We reflect on a personality that inspires the younger people in different industries in a technologically dominated world. 

In this article, Justin Colby shared some of his success tips and how he manages to avoid stress and burnouts despite his ever busy schedule. 

Know your breaking point

Justin Colby makes it clear that he, like many other people, is not different. In his words, the normal social setting would make one vulnerable to a series of challenges. We are all susceptible to challenges of the world, which come as a result of the common mistakes that we make on a day to day basis. It’s a matter of choice on what we choose to do with the kind of encounters we make during our daily ventures. 

Learn to accept and move on

For that reason, acceptance of the current situation is the starting point towards achieving the best. Justin Colby indicates that stress is a common affair. However, it is not treated with focus, and it would act as a distraction to the course of success. 

Adapt the Process

Patience is a key affair in achieving success. The art of waiting is a major challenge, especially for the young generation. Instant gratification has become a major poison that must be addressed for success to achieve. Learn to focus and adapt to the process to fully materialize and cement a foundation that may not be reversible.

Make a choice on what you want and find the common drivers for achievement. Make a change in society and become the influencer that we seek to emulate. 

    Stanley Gatero, Assistant Editor at Disrupt Magazine

    Stanley Gatero is a Serial Entrepreneur who has worked in multiple fields in Writing, Graphic Design, 3D printing, and Media $ Content Advisor.  He is an avid traveler.

