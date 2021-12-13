Contributor Log In
The Thrive Global Questionnaire

How Julia Coto Taps Into Awe Every Day

The VP of Finance and Accounting explains how nature inspires her to be her best self.

By

One of my favorite Microsteps that has helped with focus and prioritization has been blocking off uninterrupted time in the morning to get work done. Since we are all remote at the moment, I like to have daily meetings with my team to ensure we have time to connect. When I first started this practice, I scheduled these meetings in the morning, but I soon realized that my days were getting away from me. I didn’t get as much done as I’d wanted. My most productive time of day, the morning, was always booked with meetings. I spoke to my team and we agreed to push our meetings to 11 a.m. with 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. blocked off for focus time. Not only did it help me get so much done in those two hours, but some members on my team did the same and also felt it has helped them a lot. 

Working remotely can often mean that we don’t connect as easily with our colleagues. To ensure that the “face” time we do have is more meaningful, I make sure that we talk about non-work things first in our daily team meetings. We chat about family, friends, what someone made for dinner last night, or something that might be bothering them. This allows a safe space for us to connect, and then we know that as a team we can handle any issues that might come up. 

After working at Thrive and learning so much about how to avoid burnout, I’ve come to understand that your well-being has to be a priority and not something that you get to if you have time. Focus on what’s truly important — your family, loved ones, your health. These things cannot be replaced. Seeing every day from that lens puts things into perspective so that you can better handle tough situations. No money or title is worth your mental or physical health, so don’t let it get to the point where you’re choosing between the two. 

One way that I reduce my stress is by treasuring joyful moments. I love going on walks around the block with my kids and husband. Especially as the weather is changing, we love looking at the trees and seeing the beauty that is all around us. It’s very calming and awe-inspiring to see how amazing mother nature is right here in our front yard. I know that I have to get some fresh air and exercise to be at my best during the day, so I plan for my yoga time and these walks outside to make sure those are not missed. I also really like the Thrive Reset and play it frequently, especially if it’s a stressful day.

    Julia Coto, VP, Finance & Accounting at Thrive Global

    Julia is the VP of Finance & Accounting at Thrive Global. Prior to joining Thrive, Julia led Finance & Accounting at Sapphire Digital which provides healthcare transparency to consumers through its digital shopping and engagement platform. Prior to that, she worked at iProspect, a digital media company, leading the accounting team. Julia has 10 years of start-up experience helping enterprises scale significantly. Before joining the start-up world, Julia worked in public accounting at Deloitte and EisnerAmper. Julia has a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Baruch College (CUNY) and is a Certified Public Accountant. Julia is based out of Thrive’s NYC office and lives in Westfield, NJ with her husband and two children.

