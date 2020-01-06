How Journaling Can Make You Creative And Solve Problems

Journaling is the practice of putting your thoughts to paper and reflecting on the events of your life. It’s a regular activity that many people undertake at the end of the day.

Maintaining a journal and using it to introspect can have a powerful effect on your wellbeing. Your journal can be a source of inspiration as you look back at achievements, struggles, and problems you’ve overcome. It’s a way to problem-solve by letting your mind explore important issues. Journaling lets you channel your creative abilities.

Done correctly, journaling can have a positive impact on your personal life and work. Let’s explore how you can maintain a journal to enhance your creativity and boost your problem-solving skills.

Record and Analyze Events and Thoughts

A question one might pose is ‘Why journal at all? Why not just think your way through the day’s events and evaluate them in your mind?’

For most people, journaling can be more helpful than thinking one’s problem out because it’s difficult to focus one’s thoughts for a long time.

There’s a tendency for thoughts to turn into daydreams that rarely lead to helpful answers. Writing things down can make you focus on a single train of thought until you get useful insights.

The act of writing activates more of the brain. Forming your thoughts into words and sentences involves more of your senses.

Using a journal as a way to go over the events of the day and to record your thoughts about it can give you distance from the events. You’ll be able to observe everything with greater impartiality and make better decisions.

There are many ways to create a journal. You can choose to write in a physical notebook with a pen, or you can use online journaling software. Many people publish their journals anonymously on blog platforms for free. Choose any method that appeals to you and make an effort journal every day.

Use Freewriting to Unlock Creative Ideas

Freewriting is a way to draw on your mind’s innermost thoughts. You can deliberately access your creativity with freewriting. Start by setting a timer for a specific time period, such as 5, 10, or 20 minutes.

The idea is to begin writing when the timer starts and to stop when the timer goes off. Don’t edit, pause, or correct your thoughts in any way. Write quickly and don’t stop to check what you’re writing. You’ll end up producing a stream of writing that can be strange, interesting, and insightful.

You can start by writing about a specific problem that bothers you. Keep freewriting continuously until you see helpful content emerge. It isn’t unusual to discover creative solutions to complex business problems unfold from a stream of unfiltered writing.

You may also uncover insights about personal issues that let you grow in a positive direction. Freewriting can have many applications in life and work.

You’ll never have to worry about running out of content when you start a website. You can also use it in group settings and encourage your team to brainstorm with the help of freewriting.

When journaling, let your writing flow without worrying about making sense or using correct grammar. The aim of the process is to focus your mind on a specific topic. With greater focus and attention, you’ll get answers and insights to solve any problem creatively.

Marshal Your Thinking and Become Creative with Journaling

Taking care of your personal wellbeing is important for a fulfilling life. You need to follow a balanced diet and exercise for your health. You can also join a membership site or use an app to practice meditation and mindfulness. Such activities along with journaling can help you boost your mental and overall health.

Journaling is a stress-reliever that anyone can use to feel better and grow. It’s also a practical way to boost creativity and solve problems in different aspects of your life.

By using your hand to write or type, you’re engaging your mind so that it doesn’t wander. You’ll generate observations that will help grow in your personal life and at work. Let journaling be a way to problem-solve and grow and you’ll find solutions you never knew possible.