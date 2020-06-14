How I’ve remained grounded in the midst of a pandemic

As I’ve become increasingly aware and sensitive to energy, I have found that times like these can be more difficult to stay grounded in. Fear, worry, grief, anger, amongst other more unsettling emotions are taking hold of people’s energy. These emotions can be transferred and adapted quickly, as uncertainty introduces an inner desire to predict, plan, and combat all that may lie ahead. While these emotions are valid and should not be automatically pushed down, it is important to be aware of where they arise from and whether or not they are your feelings or simply the mirroring of another.

When the pandemic started hitting closer and closer to home, now nearly 3 months ago, my boss started taking surveys over Slack in our team channel to see how everyone was feeling through it all. The responses ranged from “Same as any other day” to “Mildly stressed” to “Straight up panicked”. I found that my responses often varied between the two on the lowest end of the spectrum. Though, on days when I lost myself down a rabbit hole of articles earlier in the day, my response tended to fall a notch higher on the stress scale. I started making note of these observations. From these, I’ve realized my consumption of media along with a few other variables appear to be directly correlated to how I feel on any given day. These are the four activities that are helping me personally stay grounded through these times: