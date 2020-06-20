Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How it feels for restaurants to be back!

It feels great -- even if it is outside!

I was elated when I dropped by for a cup of coffee at the local restaurant and they were open for dining – outside that is. I never considered dining outside although in a scaled down capacity it was always available.

As I was in the socially distanced take-out line, I considered dining in – I mean out. It did not take long. I was eager to sit down, order a meal, savor it “in-place” and experience a slither of my pre-COV19 lock down life.

I left the line and headed out the side door to the expanded seating make-shift outdoor restaurant. I was not alone. There were others tucked away in corners whispering as if this moment would be stolen if there were loud voices. I went to my corner; I chose a two seated table near the parking lot exit. I wanted to see others, yes, but not be so close as to hear their whispers.

I located a spot right in front of the wicked witch’s landing spot. It was a glorious day to have breakfast outside and see people — again.

I wanted the full dining experience; I ordered the spinach and cheese omelet with side orders of their specially brewed wicked juice. While the food was good, what put a smile on my face was the knowledge that slowly we were coming out of the “shelter-in-place” darkness. What the pandemic has given me is gratitude for the simple things in life. It feels great to be back in a restaurant — even if it is outside!

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, and Ms.Nia Rock.

