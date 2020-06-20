How it feels for restaurants to be back!

I was elated when I dropped by for a cup of coffee at the local restaurant and they were open for dining – outside that is. I never considered dining outside although in a scaled down capacity it was always available.

As I was in the socially distanced take-out line, I considered dining in – I mean out. It did not take long. I was eager to sit down, order a meal, savor it “in-place” and experience a slither of my pre-COV19 lock down life.

I left the line and headed out the side door to the expanded seating make-shift outdoor restaurant. I was not alone. There were others tucked away in corners whispering as if this moment would be stolen if there were loud voices. I went to my corner; I chose a two seated table near the parking lot exit. I wanted to see others, yes, but not be so close as to hear their whispers.

I located a spot right in front of the wicked witch’s landing spot. It was a glorious day to have breakfast outside and see people — again.

I wanted the full dining experience; I ordered the spinach and cheese omelet with side orders of their specially brewed wicked juice. While the food was good, what put a smile on my face was the knowledge that slowly we were coming out of the “shelter-in-place” darkness. What the pandemic has given me is gratitude for the simple things in life. It feels great to be back in a restaurant — even if it is outside!