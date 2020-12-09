Contributor Log In/Sign Up
“How is your self-talk?” With Dr. Sasha Shillcutt

The ability to compartmentalize is huge. I am a mom of four, a busy doctor, an entrepreneur, and an author. There is no way I could do all I do without separating the work that needs to be done and batching it. So, I take time to plan my time, and I honor myself by sticking to my work plan. Another good habit is getting outside each day. Sometimes I cannot get outside, so I find a sunny window to sit in and read something even for 10 minutes. We know this improves your overall mood and releases positive endorphins when you get a little sunshine. Start today! It will change your outlook instantly. And last, show yourself grace. Ask yourself, do you embrace self-compassion? We know self-compassion is far more effective than self-criticism when it comes to achievement. How is your self-talk?

Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Parveen Panwar a.k.a Mr Activated is an entrepreneur, an angel investor, a yoga , holistic health, breathwork and meditation enthusiast. Mr Activated's life story is one of addiction, stress, depression, anxiety, failures, confusion, negativity, lack of purpose, resilience, and finally connecting with his true self. Mr Activated took a long journey of reflection and self-discovery and reinvented himself. He is now dedicated to helping others activate their own hidden inner powers and live the lives that they want. Mr Activated wants to use his knowledge, experience and inner voice to help awaken others to live happier, healthier, and more meaningful lives. To teach people how to reshape their mindset, uncover their inner strength and motivation, to create a life of higher purpose.

