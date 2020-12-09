“How is your self-talk?” With Dr. Sasha Shillcutt

The ability to compartmentalize is huge. I am a mom of four, a busy doctor, an entrepreneur, and an author. There is no way I could do all I do without separating the work that needs to be done and batching it. So, I take time to plan my time, and I honor myself by sticking to my work plan. Another good habit is getting outside each day. Sometimes I cannot get outside, so I find a sunny window to sit in and read something even for 10 minutes. We know this improves your overall mood and releases positive endorphins when you get a little sunshine. Start today! It will change your outlook instantly. And last, show yourself grace. Ask yourself, do you embrace self-compassion? We know self-compassion is far more effective than self-criticism when it comes to achievement. How is your self-talk?