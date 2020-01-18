Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Investing In Yourself Will Prevent Burnout

Many of us are familiar with the stock markets.  We may or may not be investors, but we hear the performance of our favorite brands and companies, and we hear about the Big 4 (Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft) surpassing the $ 1 Trillion valuation mark in their stocks.  That’s trillion with a T. How did […]

Many of us are familiar with the stock markets.  We may or may not be investors, but we hear the performance of our favorite brands and companies, and we hear about the Big 4 (Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft) surpassing the $ 1 Trillion valuation mark in their stocks.  That’s trillion with a T.

How did these organizations grow to those levels?

They invested in themselves.

They spent a big part of their budgets on making better products and services.  Improving their processes, listening to customers. Being innovative. Hiring the best.

It took time.  Amazon’s IPO price was $18 a share.  As of this post, Amazon stock closed at $1,864 a share.  That’s a decent ROI over a long period of time.

Would you like to 100x your value?

You can, and it’s about investing in yourself.

Here’s some tips on how to invest in yourself today:

Financial 

Logical that I start off with finances.  I will keep this one as simple as I can. Don’t spend more than you make.  Do not use credit cards, unless you absolutely have to, and when you do, pay off the debt as quick as you can.

Physical

You need to be more active.  I’m guessing at least 90% of those reading this post do not get enough physical activity.  I’m not telling you to become a gym rat, but if you end up enjoying that, go for it! Park farther away in the work parking lot. Park further away at the mall or grocery store.  Go for after dinner walks. Walk at lunch. Stand up from your desk every 25-30 minutes for a few minutes (if you’re able to stand.) Stretch. Do a couple push ups or sit ups, if you can. 

Mental

Our mindset controls our physical and mental wellbeing.  How we think, what we consume (read, hear, watch) impacts our mental state.  Live simpler. Don’t overload your days, otherwise you’ll burn out like I did in 2009.

Leisure

What’s your favorite activity?  Where’s your favorite restaurant? 

When was the last time you performed that favorite activity?  When was the last time you ate at your favorite restaurant? 

If it’s been more than a few weeks ago, you need to hit up that restaurant, and do that activity.  Don’t use “I’m too busy” as an excuse. Look at my Bucket List article and visit BreakfastLeadership.com/bucket for a free bucket list template.

Personal Development

This one is crucial.  When was the last time you did something to improve yourself?  Could be a gym membership, personal trainer, or life coach, to guide you through some of the challenges that have been pestering you (or worse) for a long time.

Investing in yourself includes personal development.  If you spend $20 a day on Sixbucks, over a year that’s over $7,000 a year.  Let’s say you can escape the coffee shop for $10 a day, then that’s still over $3,500 a year.

Imagine what you could learn and accomplish if you allocated that money to learning some new skills, or address a problem in your life that you haven’t been able to correct.

The team at Breakfast Leadership provides CBT, NLP, Burnout Prevention and life coaching.  Schedule a no obligation call by clicking this link. . Investing in yourself is the greatest investment you can make!

Be well!

Michael Levitt, I help people reduce stress and avoid burnout, so that they can focus on what REALLY matters most!

Michael Levitt with Breakfast Leadership, is a public speaker and published author of 369 Days: How To Survive A Year of Worst-Case Scenarios, brings people back to life. Focused on helping individuals and leaders within corporations (Re)Learn BOUNDARIES in their work and personal lives – So that they can accomplish more, by doing less, which will save their careers and possibly their lives.

Michael lost his health, his job, his car, and his home all in 369 days. Michael teaches people on how that happened to him, so that they can make the crucial changes in their lives to prevent those losses from happening to them.

Michael grew up in Metro Detroit, and has lived and worked in 3 of the 6 Original 6 NHL Cities (Detroit, Chicago, Toronto.)

