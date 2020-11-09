How Intermittent Fasting Can Improve Your Health

When the coronavirus lockdowns began, a few too many of us let our waistlines grow and our focus on health shrink. In response to the “COVID 15” weight gain and the motivation to take back control of their health and lives, many people have turned to intermittent fasting to provide a healthy, easy-to-follow plan that can help improve physical and mental health.

What is Intermittent Fasting

It’s a simple concept, by restricting the frequency of meals and the total time spent eating. Intermittent fasting focuses on cycling periods of fasting and eating. So, unlike conventional diets that focus on what you eat, intermittent rather emphasizes when someone should eat. While there’s a number of intermittent fasting methods, the most popular is the 16/8 method and eat-stop-eat.

The 16/8 Method: This method involves restricting your eating window to 8 hours a day and fasting for the other 16 hours. Often, this involves skipping breakfast and eating from 1pm to 9pm everyday. Many people find that the 16/8 method the simplest and most sustainable methods to follow.

Eat-Stop-Eat: This option is for the more experienced faster. Those who follow this method will not eat for 24 hours, once or twice a week.

Physical Benefits of Intermittent Fasting

For many, the main reason to start intermittent fasting goes back to the desire to lose weight. These methods require you to eat fewer meals, leading to an automatic reduction in caloric intake, often a factor in weight loss. This weight loss is also occurring due to physical benefits on a cellular and molecular level.

Insulin levels drop dramatically, making fat more accessible.

Human Growth Hormones increase drastically, a benefit for fat loss and muscle gain.

Cells initiate repair processes when fasted, including autophagy, the body’s way of cleaning out damaged cells, in order to regenerate newer, healthier cells.

“In addition, it should be noted that taking a more mindful approach to your meal timing will help cut down on mindless snacking. When you’re not being mindful of your eating, you tend to snack and graze on junk throughout the day,” states Danny Vega, fitness, ketogenic and fasting expert.

Mental Benefits

While many will choose to start intermittent fasting for the physical benefits, the mental benefits are equally rewarding. Intermittent fasting boosts cognitive functioning, by reducing inflammation. Chronic inflammation has been shown to contribute to cognitive decline and dementia, potentially due to plaque in the brain. Intermittent fasting’s benefit of reducing inflammation helps to counter this and boost cognitive functioning.

Additionally, by consuming less meals regularly, intermittent fasting can help relieve some of the stress surrounding daily meal planning, grocery shopping and food expenses.

Possible Downfalls

Akean to most diet programs, intermittent fasting does present some challenges. If you binge-eat during your eating window, fail to stay within your fasting schedule or regularly consume unhealthy foods, the diet will not show the results you are looking for.

“Like any diet program, you have to pay attention to the quantity and quality of the food you are putting into your body,” offers Logan Delgado, co-founder of KetoCoach, a leader in lifestyle in-vitro diagnostics testing. “People have come to me saying intermittent fasting is so hard, and when I ask them if they had any sort of electrolytes or drank enough water- they usually come back surprised they needed to pay attention to those things.”

Most importantly, being informed about what your body still needs while you are intermittent fasting, along with having the appropriate resources and community can help overcome any challenges that may come your way.

“Don’t worry about the person you were or what’s happened to you in the past. Change your mindset and start today. If you fail, don’t let it sidetrack you and discourage you. If you fail today, start again tomorrow,” advises Logan.

How to Healthily Start and Maintain a Fasting Diet

First of all, understand why you want to start this diet plan and how you can stay consistent. “If there is no reason, there’s really no chance of sticking to a diet or any training regimen,” states Danny. “It’s not about getting the leanest, or strongest, or reaching your goal in as little time as possible—it’s about doing just a little bit every day, consistently—that matters most and will ensure you reach your goal.”

One of the key factors for success for almost anything involves a community or support system. “I always tell people that community is so important when you’re going on any health journey. It helps you stay accountable and keeps you motivated when you see results,” offers Logan.

In addition to finding a community, research what fasting method is best for you. Diving right into a 24-hour fast may not be the best idea if you are inexperienced or not fully versed on what nutrients your body needs.

Ultimately, like any diet program, intermittent fasting requires discipline, but keep in mind how the benefits can pay off. With consistency, a supportive community and the proper resources, your life can become healthier.