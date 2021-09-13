How Instagram Addiction is Affecting Youth

If you find yourself submerged into your Instagram accounts, then trust me you are not alone. Gen-z is all about social media, hype and trendy life, pictures and everything that sparkles. But the sad reality behind those starry social media lives is the addicted individual that is pressing and scrolling onto the screen all day. While Instagram was initially designed to communicate and share moments with others, today it has turned into a coveted hobby used by all age groups. People find themselves addicted to their Instagram handles rather than enjoying the life outside their devices. I have covered this topic with help of social media experts from instazoom, who have good insights about Instagram usage.

What is Instagram addiction?

You might be using Instagram to either connect to friends, share pictures and moments or kill time. without you even realizing Instagram gets you hooked to your screen for hours. You really have no work on your phone, but there is just an urge to see it once, this is Instagram addiction. It holds your attention all day, leaving you tired and reducing your productivity. Like other types of behavioral addictions, using Instagram excessively can influence your brain in harmful ways.

Effects of instagram addiction on youth:

Lack of self-confidence and loneliness

If you use instagram, you would be familiar with reels and glam instagram posts. These posts are meant to entertain you, but is this the case? Not exactly, when youth witness this glamour, they start comparing their lives to the one’s they are seeing online. They criticize what they have. When they see flawless skin and perfect outfits, they feel bad about their skin texture, weight etc. this develops feelings of insecurity and people lose their self-confidence, they start cutting out from social gatherings and feel lonely. Younger generation doesn’t realize the fact that what they see online isn’t true and acceptance is important.

Anxiety or depression

Staring at phone screens for long hours causes your pupil to squelch and causes strain while seeing things. This creates irritation and anxiety. Also seeing constant drama online makes you feel frustrated and tired. You are not able to concentrate and witness anxiety attacks. Viewing offending and demeaning stuff online leads to a severe state of depression as well.

Fear of missing out (FOMO)

Today the biggest fear in our youth is the fear of missing out (FOMO). They feel if they aren’t following a trend or are not constant with their instagram they might miss out on things and specially skip things happening in their own circle. This fear leads them to constantly hover over instagram leading to a sensation of tiredness and frustration.

Disrupted sleep patterns

Doctors state that, now it is scientifically proven that increased screen time leads to disturbed sleep cycles. With the younger generation hooked onto their instagram scrolling through reels, this problem is quite common to hear. The light from our devices delay our sleep. Also waking up till late chatting and watching reels makes us used to sleeping late. This affects our health.

Lack of concentration power

Whenever you sit to do something productive you are either constantly thinking about what you saw online or fighting the urge to pick your mobile phone again. This disturbs your brain and affects your concentration badly. You are unable to concentrate. Also enhanced hours of screen time lead to a sensation of tiredness, which again hinders your concentration.