How Important Is Time Management For Entrepreneurs? – Kartikey Mishra

“People have an increasingly troubled routine, with professional and personal commitments. Thus, it is common to find it difficult to meet deadlines or even fail to carry out an important project for the company” Says Kartikey Mishra.

“Over time, this accumulation of functions ends up generating dissatisfaction in customers, suppliers and, of course, a lot of stress for the entrepreneur. Therefore, it is essential to understand the importance of time management for entrepreneurs and apply techniques to optimize activities” Kartikey adds.

Want to know more? So, read on Kartikey tips on how to better manage your time!

What is time management?

Basically, time management means organizing your activities to develop more productive and quality work, in order to achieve better results. All of this in a shorter period of time to also obtain the quality of life at work – and in life.

How important is time management for entrepreneurs?

As explained, knowing how to manage time brings a series of benefits, both for your professional and personal life. This is because when the tasks are organized, it is possible to do everything that is necessary within the deadline, without having to spend your leisure hours or with the family, for example.

That way, in addition to being more productive, you also avoid stress-related health problems.

How to better manage your time?

Do you want to work on time management better, but you still don’t know how to do it? Check out some tricks!

Plan your schedule

Planning is, of course, the watchword when it comes to time management for entrepreneurs. It is impossible to get good results without evaluating what needs to be done.

For that, the old and good agenda is interesting to help visualize the tasks that need to be accomplished, and also not to let some of them be forgotten.

Once you have an overview of your activities, you need to determine a time frame for doing each one. It is worth mentioning that there is no rule for this! It is the entrepreneur who must identify how long each task requires, according to the difficulty of execution and priorities.

Do not forget, too, the moments of rest. They are as essential to productivity as periods of work.

Set priorities

Even with the whole organization, you can’t always do everything! In view of this, it is necessary to evaluate its planning and establish what is a priority and what is secondary.

Some people tend to do the simplest tasks, such as answering emails, wasting hours of their day, and leaving the more complex ones for later. In the end, the most important thing was not done, accumulating activities for the next day.

Use productivity apps

It is true that the internet is a villain in terms of distraction. Who has never wasted hours watching random videos on YouTube, or even browsing social media? In return, it brought many solutions with applications that help in time management.

Trello, for example, is an excellent tool for project management. It allows you to add a series of tasks that must be performed, on different cards and folders, with all the necessary information.

Its functionality is very simple and you can share the panel with other people so that everyone can follow the progress of the team’s activities.

As you can see, time management for entrepreneurs is essential to increase productivity and, thus, get better results with your work. For that, it is necessary to have focus and discipline until the new behaviours become habits.

Do you have difficulty managing your time and are you always procrastinating? Learn how to deal with self-sabotage.

