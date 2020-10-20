Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How I Work: Pinterest’s Judy Lee on Finding Inspiration While Staying at Home

Watch the full video to learn about Lee’s “Aunt Camp” event, and how adopting a learning mindset is helping her and her team thrive in this new normal.

  (Sponsored By Salesforce)

The way we work is changing, and it’s never been more important for businesses to build trust and resilience within their workforce. That’s why Salesforce is bringing you Work.com, a source of solutions, products, services, partners, and expertise for working in the new normal. In this 5-part video series “How I Work,” Salesforce and Thrive Global explore the ways that different leaders and creators are adapting the way they work during COVID-19, and using technology to navigate challenges and plan for the future. 

As a person who creates in-person experiences for a living, Pinterest’s Judy Lee thrives off the great unveil: the moment when guests walk through the doors to your event for the first time and revel in the world you’ve created. But due to COVID-19 and restrictions on in-person gatherings, Lee, the Global Head of Experiential Marketing at the image-sharing platform, has had to rethink what it means to throw an enriching event — and she’s become a budding digital programming expert in the process. 

In the video above, Lee talks about how she finds inspiration when her typical sources — like going to museums, people-watching at restaurants, and traveling — are off-limits or risky, and how adopting a learning mindset is bringing her team closer together than ever before. 

