Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Work Smarter//

How I Work: Chef Roy Choi on How His Food Truck Is Surviving the Pandemic

The entrepreneur shares his philosophy about giving back as a business model, and why he’s optimistic about the future of food.

By
  •  (Sponsored By Salesforce)

The way we work is changing, and it’s never been more important for businesses to build trust and resilience within their workforce. That’s why Salesforce is bringing you Work.com, a source of solutions, products, services, partners, and expertise for working in the new normal. In this 5-part video series “How I Work,” Salesforce and Thrive Global explore the ways that different leaders and creators are adapting the way they work during COVID-19, and using technology to navigate challenges and plan for the future. 

With restaurants throughout the country shuttering for good because of the pandemic, Chef Roy Choi has found a way to keep his staff employed and continue feeding people the Korean BBQ he’s known for. He believes in a simple philosophy  that in times like these, giving back is more urgent than making money. 

Leaning on lessons gleaned from the financial crash in 2008, Choi is optimistic that the hardships affecting today’s food industry will pave the path for it to be more inclusive and community-focused in the future. Watch the full video above to hear Choi talk about giving as a business model, and how one Instagram post changed everything for him and the Kogi truck. 

Thrive Global Studios

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Westend61/Getty Images
Wisdom//

Why Losing Your Job Could Be a Great Thing

by Justin Bariso
Marc Benioff and Arianna Huffington at Dreamforce on October 16, 2014. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images)
Wisdom//

Why CEOs Should Do More to Look Both Outward and Inward

by Arianna Huffington
Community//

Five Lessons From Grant Achatz on Unleashing Creative Potential

by Paul Millerd

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.