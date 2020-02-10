How I Thrive: “If my team is having a stressful day, I put on a little music and call for a dance break”, with Ming Zhao & Charity Hill

Nothing makes my spirit soar like dancing. I have been a dancer both professionally and leisurely my entire life. Music transcends all things for me — so putting on some of my favorite feel-good beats and dancing until I drop is something that brings me pure joy. If my team is having a stressful day, I put on a little music and call for a dance break. Five minutes can change the course of the day.

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s wellbeing, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep, preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving women who have gleaned and are practicing their own philosophies on maintaining their wellbeing.

As a part of this series about what successful women leaders do to thrive, both personally and professionally, I had the pleasure of interviewing Charity Hill, co-founder at EPIC Entertainment Group. Charity is an award-winning live event producer, experience architect, and dream weaver of immersive activations. From creative direction to strategic execution, Charity’s entertainment experience spans two decades including the mediums of film, television, theater, location-based entertainment, festivals, concerts, themed attractions, and brand activations. Known for producing some of the largest annual seasonal attractions in the country including Dark Harbor in Long Beach, California and Dark Horizon in Orlando, Florida, Charity’s versatility encompasses strategic operation of Miami’s NightGarden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Gardens as well as global brand activations including NERF Challenge at LA Live in Los Angeles.

Thank you so much for doing this with us, Charity! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path and to where you are today?

I have always loved entertaining people and telling a good story. I grew up on stage and in front of the camera, so when the opportunity arose to create and produce immersive entertainment, I leapt at the opportunity and never looked back. I spent two decades honing my craft here in Los Angeles before co-founding Epic Entertainment Group in 2016.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

At a very young age I was blessed to be able to work with Prince, he mentored me from high school into my early years of college. Being able to work with such a brilliant mind and creative artist, I was able to see what true work ethic and success looked like. It propelled me into my first job as a producer while in undergrad at USC.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting?

When I was first starting out, I was thrilled to book any celebrity in my line up. I remember producing a private event in Beverly Hills to launch Vicious Vodka. I got word that I could have Van Halen perform and without seeing his rider, I agreed! Our budget couldn’t even come close to paying for his backline nor any hospitality. I was sunk. Luckily, he was such a generous person, he offered to pay to crane his own piano in for ONE SONG!

What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Take a deep breath, read ALL of the fine print, and consider all options before making any moves.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture and work life?

Creating a great work culture is more simplistic than companies tend to make it. Don’t over think it. People want to be heard, respected, and rewarded with the opportunity to grow. I think the fundamental difference between those who achieve a great work culture and those who miss the mark is the decision to empower team members to be the rock stars they were hired to become.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive in three areas, body, mind, and heart. I’d like to flesh this out with you. You are a very busy leader with a demanding schedule. Can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body to thrive? Kindly share a story or an example for each.

One of my biggest challenges during the busy season is boosting my immune system since I can come into contact with potentially thousands of people a day. I take Dr. Shults Super Tonic and Super Food every morning.

Red Light therapy, first used by NASA to promote growth and regeneration in space, is another treatment I have incorporated into my routine. I spend long hours on my feet so this treatment combats fatigue while aiding circulation, blood flow and cell regeneration.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

I start every day with morning meditation with color therapy in my shower. I know it sounds hokey, but thanks to Alexa and some smart bulbs, I can set my intention based on the color needed for the day all while in the shower. Yellow is the color associated with the mind and Purple with creativity. I use both often.

The other is Dr. Shults Brain Tonic, a simple tincture I take like a shot each morning.

Finally, can you share with us two routines that you use to help your heart, your emotional or spiritual life to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Nothing makes my spirit soar like dancing. I have been a dancer both professionally and leisurely my entire life. Music transcends all things for me — so putting on some of my favorite feel-good beats and dancing until I drop is something that brings me pure joy. If my team is having a stressful day, I put on a little music and call for a dance break. Five minutes can change the course of the day.

The other is giving — time, money, love, inspiration, advice. I sometimes feel like I have been put on this earth to give. It is what fills me up completely and wholly. I have always been gifted with the ability to make something out of nothing in order to share it or give it — even as a broke college student. It’s probably another reason I ended up on my current career path. My projects are just another way I can give back to my community. Giving completes me.

When life is very busy, and you cannot stick with your ideal routine, are there any wellness practices, rituals, products or services for your mind, body, or soul that you absolutely cannot live without?

Let’s be honest, as a producer, I can live without most things. It’s my job to improvise. Since I can spend nearly 20 hours a week on a plane, I never leave home without EmergenC and liquid silver (water additive to boost my immune system). I am also a firm believer in stretching, simple stretches can get oxygen and blood moving to all the right parts keeping me at my peak performance throughout the day.

All of us have great days and days that are not as great. On days when you feel like a Rockstar what do you do? What does that day look like, and what did you do to get there?

I usually feel most like a rock star when I have balanced my day perfectly between work, family and self. The cherries on top are beating the sun to its rise, hitting the elliptical for 30 minutes (another place I meditate while staring at the calming ocean), and consuming clean foods. All things aligned; I can conquer anything.

In contrast, on days when you feel down, what do you do?

The days I feel most down are the days I miss family time and don’t take care of myself. One can usually cure the other, so if I know I won’t see my family, I focus on self and vice-versa.

Do you have a story about the weirdest, most bizarre or most humorous wellness experience, treatment, practice, or practitioner that you’ve ever partaken in? If you do, we’d love to hear it.

Ha! Yes. Lazarus, I have always been into meditation and the power of the mind, so when invited to tag along on an 8-hour journey of self-discovery workshop, I didn’t think much of is since I am usually up for a good adventure. Cut to bleak ballroom near the airport with strange people laying on the floor making strange noises as we “hop on a moon beam to our outer-self”. While I love a good transitional meditation mixed with a little color therapy, gem therapy proved too much of a leap for me to make from the dingy floor of the LAX Marriott. But I am not a quitter, so I stuck it out for all eight hours.

You’re a high achieving business leader, and you also have family and loved ones that may require a different side of you at home. How do you leave the executive at the door, and be the most loving caretaker at home?

The short answer, you don’t. My role as a wife and mother isn’t much different from my role as an executive.

It’s all about balance. From the moment I walk through the door to the moment I turn the last page of my toddler’s bedtime story; my family has my undivided attention and the same can be said of me at work.

Is there a particular practitioner, expert, book, podcast or resource that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

Yes, I fly every 90 days to see Dr. Irestone, a Naturopath at Health Resources in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His philosophy on wellness is one I live by. The notion that something is incurable or chronic is not something I subscribe to. I believe my wellness can be maintained through a combination of Western and Eastern medicine.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Divine Grace.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Life is not a problem to be solved, but a reality to be experienced.”

We have made entire careers out of fixing what is “wrong”. — Too often in our culture, we focus on what is wrong instead of the beauty that already is.

