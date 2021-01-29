Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How I Stay Sane: Being a Recording Artist, Writer, Designer and Painter all at Once

As a young boy I used to love everything art. It was all around me. My elder brother is a writer, the best in the world. He started writing in his early teen years and as a boy I grew watching him write poems to girl and all. I really loved them and it always […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

As a young boy I used to love everything art. It was all around me. My elder brother is a writer, the best in the world. He started writing in his early teen years and as a boy I grew watching him write poems to girl and all. I really loved them and it always amazed me. Now I am an established song and article writer.

Television and my dad’s boom box on the other hand introduced me to music. My love for music can be mostly blamed on Hip Hop artist, Lil Wayne, whom I grew watching on TV shows.

Drawing was one of the last talents I discovered I had, second to singing. I realized I could draw in high school. Those digestive system biology drawings that noone could draw I easily drew. They came out so great I knew there was something more to it.

Now I’m in my 20s, all these talents are what I do for a living. Theres definitely alot of risk of getting burn out along the way. Balancing four different things all in one day everyday is not that simple. Mental health issues are real. Not to mention the danger these issues pose to one’s life.

So here is my secret to staying sane and burn out free, MARIJUANA.

Marijuana and Brain Health

As opposed to what many people (old people) may think, weed actually helps with mental health. I use it to prevent depression and re-energise my brain when I feel tired, especially when writing or drawing for long hours.

Smoking a joint while using methods like the pomodoro technique really helps. You should give it a try. I will discuss more on the effects of cannabis on the brain in my next piece.

    Contributor Profile Picture

    Linus Gikibi, Writer, Artist, Music Producer, Song Writer and Entrepreneur

    Linus Gikibi is an experienced writer fluent in three languages (English, Kiswahili and Gikuyu)

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Country pop star Julia Rizik: “If I could inspire any movement, I would inspire a ‘No Judgement Movement.’ I grew up in a house where we accepted everybody for exactly who they are”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    Pauline Jean: “Don’t compete”

    by Karina Michel Feld
    Community//

    Rising Star Claire Sully: “Definitely keep your family close and be with people who keep you as grounded as possible; I think it’s very easy to get caught up in the LA Lifestyle and go down the wrong path”

    by Yitzi Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.