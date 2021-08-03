How I Narrowly Averted Becoming A Multi-Millionaire

If you do the math — average Ivy-League 1988 graduate getting an average job and buying an average home after the average amount of time of living in an apartment with his or her average partner, and that home appreciated the average percentage from say 1996 to 2021 — it would be damn near impossible to have averted becoming a multi-millionaire and printing $100 bills from your basement. I mean, honestly, someone would have to go out of his way to avoid being filthy rich with some modest real estate during that time plus thirty-three years of a 401K packed with ETFs — right?

Luckily the timing of my stock buying and selling is scarily preternaturally inane — buying high and selling low — and I never wanted to be bothered with fixing a roof so I escaped the historically unprecedented rises in both markets.

Instead I chose to invest any money I had in my education, whether it was film school or studying parapsychology at Duke or going to an ashram in India — I mean, besides the 4 advanced often seemingly useless liberal arts degrees (sociology, philosophy, religious studies and psychology).

But recently, while evidently being the sole person from my graduating class to still live in a rented apartment — egads! — I noticed one hundred dividends that had accrued from my investment my education:

Ira is one of the most singular people you will ever meet. He is a rare combination in that his presence is as calming as it is energizing. He has such an abundant and rich store of knowledge and experience, every time we speak I learn something new and useful, and yet never does he come off as didactic or detached, he is completely there with you, engaged and alive and it is incredibly refreshing. He holds so much space for everyone and I came away from the workshop with so much healing and inspiration, and a strong conviction to live much more fully. I feel so fortunate to have met this wonderful person. If you have the opportunity to take one of his workshops or be a part of anything he is involved with, you will be very glad you did. ~ SJ

Out of the box, human, intellectual, hilarious, brilliant and mind altering. I participated in Ira’s Esalen workshop on Authentic Happiness… his relatable manner and ability to distill complex philosophies into useable lessons was life altering. A unique personality who will have you soon believing in yourself and humanity. Ira is making the world a better place. ~ MH

I’ve attended 2 of Ira’s workshops, both during rough patches in my life. The first was right after a bad break-up, the second during a bad job situation. Both times, Ira helped me reframe my experiences and move on to a better place in my life. If I lived in the same city, I’d go see him for therapy on a weekly basis. He’s that good. Instead, I have his book “How to Survive Your Childhood Now that You’re an Adult,” which is the next best thing to seeing him in person. ~ SB

I went to Ira’s workshop at Esalen, I read his book, and I took his online course “Authenticity and Awakening.” This is how much I love his message. The online course not only offers practical tools to improve your life and happiness, but it explains HOW the tools work and WHY we need them to overcome some of the ways our minds work against our happiness. Ira’s wisdom comes from decades of academic study, as well as practical experience working with people as a psychotherapist. Spend a couple of hours with Ira in this online course and you will not regret it! ~ LJ

Ira is an amazing teacher and leader. His lectures are engaging and woven from many layers of history and psychology. He knows how to use movement and humor to instruct and inform a modern audience. My mind and body were enriched when I recently took his course at Esalen. I’d recommend it to anyone because you walk away with a new perspective on yourself and those around you. But I think Ira’s true gift is his ability to bring people together. I made some incredible friends in his course and it’s because he built the bridges. ~ JF

Ira is an extremely knowledgeable and encouraging teacher. ~ PB

I crawled in on all fours and walked out with my heart towards the sun. Ira helped me remember what really matters. Thank you. ~ YD

Ira presents the writings, teachings and practices of leading scientists, authors, spiritual leaders, and self-help gurus, together with insights from his own extraordinary life in an engaging and thought-provoking exploration of happiness and how to achieve it. (A sure fire way not to achieve it, is to pursue it, he warns!) His talks are interwoven with video, exercises, and mindfulness and yoga classes for all levels. I was enlightened and entertained from start to finish. ~ JF

5 stars! Ira Israel’s practice focuses on authentic human interaction, and authentic human healing, two absolute necessities in these chaotic times of Covid, smartphones, and sub-optimal human connections. The workshops I’ve attended have been beautiful — focused on giving us the personal tools to help ourselves (Awareness), guiding us back to a deeper connection with ourselves (Atonement), and connecting with others (Attunement). If you are looking for something more authentic, Ira is an inspiring guide, as is his deep love of lifelong learning. ~ CH

I attended 4 of Ira’s workshops and can recommend Ira unequivocally as one of the most compelling and compassionate speakers that I have ever heard. His book “How To Survive Your Childhood Now That You’re an Adult is a gem that will change the way you think forever. Ira has the rare gift to be able to condense a wide range of important information into appetizing nuggets of wisdom. ~ GA

Took Ira’s workshop at Esalen and it was a great experience. Great people, magical place and lots of tools and approaches to support personal growth. ~ SB

Hanging out in Ira’s workshop at Esalen was an incredible experience. It’s the people, the place and Ira’s authentic lessons of authenticity that can transform your life. ~ RR

I attended Ira’s “Authentic Happiness”. It was the most incredible and awakening experience. Ira is one of the most talented, bright and insightful presenter I have experienced over a 35 year conference development career. ~ RF

What a truly gifted speaker and writer Ira Israel. I read his brilliant book then went to see his University of Pennsylvania, Harvard, Yale MIT lecture and found him to be even more compelling in person. Do not miss the opportunity to study with him! He has a unique perspective on depression and anxiety and will open new doors for you. If you are tired of the same-old same-old and want authentic intimacy then follow Ira’s step-by-step process. Attachment, Atonement, Attunement, Presence and Congruence. Do it! ~ DK

Wow! Such a gift to participate in this workshop. Ira is a talented facilitator that is able to meet each participant where they are, without judgement, and encourage them to stretch just enough to realize growth. The content is timely and pertinent and! Is presented well. Ira creates a safe environment where everyone can connect and form lasting friendships. I have a renewed sense of purpose and I already feel a more authentic connection with my friends and family. Can’t wait for the next one! ~ JM

I spent an amazing 5 days with my partner, Ira and 56 other loving human beings. We laughed A LOT, learned lots of different approaches to our usual ways of thinking, and I couldn’t recommend spending time with Ira in any format, more highly. ~ NH

It was an incredible workshop. Ira’s workshop was sensational, Courtney and I loved it, we are so grateful. His vulnerability and authenticity was really so touching to us. Thank you Ira for a magical week full of love. It was as if we already knew you from a previous live, that is how easy you are as a person to get close to. Thank you for sharing your gift and your wisdom 🙏🏼. ~SI

I first took Ira’s 3-day course at Esalen in 2015. It had a massively profound affect on the way I approach intimate and professional relationships, and most importantly, the relationship I have with myself. In fact, I loved it so much that I bought his book in 2017 when my life hit another Rocky juncture, and in 2018 I found myself back at his 5 day workshop at Esalen in 2018. It was another transformational experience that lead me on the elevated and joyful new life and career path I’m on now. I was honored to assist him in that same course in 2019 as one of his co-facilitators as a yoga teacher, and what I found really interesting is that even the third time through participating in his course, I learned new, fresh, illuminating insight every time. I can’t say enough good about Ira. He is helpful. He is real. He is hilarious. He is insightful. He will help you to find and be your best self. ~ LP

Ira is one of the leading teachers of authenticity, happiness and mindfulness in the world today. ~ AN

Whether you watch him teach online or give an interview or you have the pleasure of interacting with him directly, you will be lifted and changed by the experience. After, you will approach your inner work with a new challenge, listening, finding your way clearer to the parts of you that are ready to be released and the parts that are asking to be born. Deeply compassionate, fiercely intelligent, fully committed to an authentic life for himself and others, you will know a blessing to know Ira. ~ GP

Ira is such a mensch and has such a wide base of knowledge that he draws from 🙂 Generous, compassionate and so kind! ~ ZC

“How to survive your childhood now that you’re an adult” is one of the most fascinating and brilliant books I have ever read! Bravo! ~ AS

I spent time with Ira at Esalen attending his workshop, what an amazing communicator! What a transformative experience! It was the reboot I needed! ~ JC

Ira has been my “life boat” when I felt I was sinking – He has lead me through my darkest moments showing me that path back to peace and above all happiness. I am so blessed to have found a therapist, that is as easy to talk to as a best friend. Ira is fun, honest and loving I cherish my time with him as every meeting leads me to finding the strength I had all along. ~ AM

Through Ira’s teaching I now have a consistent meditation practice I look forward to. Thank you Ira! ~ H

I did Ira’s “mind hacks” training and it was exceptional! In a world where the past and the future are uppermost in our minds, these refreshing ‘hacks” are a must in helping us enjoy the now! Thank you Ira, this was a message I needed to hear at this point in my life. As a person who loves to learn, and someone who is big on self-awareness, I am excited for any future trainings you have in the pipeline! ~ MC

Ira’s book “How to Survive Your Childhood Now That You’re an Adult” is the game changer I’d been looking for! After reading it, I reached out to Ira on a whim. He has since become a mentor and friend. I have been stunned every step of the way by Ira’s extraordinary grace, kindness, generosity and wisdom. If YOU have depression or anxiety, you will think this book is speaking directly to you. You will finally understand WHY you have mental health issues and HOW they arose. The patterns were set before you understood words. Best of all, the book will show you HOW TO CHANGE those patterns and MOVE FORWARD. READ IT! It’s only 180 pages – and the best 180 pages you will ever read. ~ JN

I have worked with Ira at Esalen several times and he’s the real deal. Thought provoking and authentic. This is the next best thing to learning with him in person. As a yoga therapist, I am always working personally and professionally on letting go of my old survival patterns and moving towards growth. Ira’s chapter on how to own your life was motivating and powerful and I reference many of his teachings in my work with my clients. ~ JR

In his book “How to Survive Your Childhood Now That You’re an Adult: A Path to Authenticity and Awakening”, Ira presents a thoughtful and insightful analysis while using interesting references to support his theories. It’s philosophical, yet applicable…fresh, yet timeless. ~ RL

My partner and I took Ira’s online class on authenticity and it provided so many wonderful exercises for us to improve the way we communicate with each other. It was a very rejuvenating experience for us. Highly recommend! ~ MF

Ira Israel is a great teacher. Extremely knowledgeable, relatable, and kind. I truly enjoyed and grew from his course “Authenticity and Awakening for Lovable Idiots”. When you can laugh and tear up and learn all from one course – it’s a win! — much gratitude on my end. ~ CH

Such great information that resonated with me all around. I highly recommend his courses for anyone looking to have better interpersonal relationships and find their purpose in this life. ~ AF

Ira is deeply caring, generous, insightful, and inspiring. I first met him at Esalen’s Wonder With Us workshop in Sausalito last year. His presentation was a highly captivating tour de force of knowledge, tools, and insights about human nature, happiness, and how resentment holds us back. The concept of “giving up all hope of a better past” resonated so deeply with me I posted it on my wall as my mantra for 2020. ~ KS

I took a workshop at Esalen with Ira and it left such a positive impact on my life and was one of the best weeks in recent memory. I decided to sign up for Ira’s workshop Cultivating Meaning and Happiness through Yoga and Meditation very last minute and the whole week exceeded my expectations. I went alone but met friends for life – Ira brings the best people together and shares many educational tools and techniques for creating more connection and it was tremendously helpful, fun, and meaningful. I highly recommend taking a workshop with Ira! You will love it! ~ AM

Ira is an enthusiastic and entertaining presenter of skills for living well. I have attended both in-person and digital workshops he led on Yoga and Mindfulness. They were fun, educational, and impactful. I still use some of the practices he taught and I recommend his work highly. Everyone should learn this stuff. ~ RD

Our whole family LOVED “Authenticity and Awakening for Lovable Idiots”! ~ CN

Ira’s book is amazing, definitely helped me unlock some of my inner struggles from the past and guided me on how to accept and move past them. Wonderful book, written with a guidance of love, kindness, and acceptance. Can’t recommend enough. ~ IM

I love the work that you’re doing. You’re book, How to Survive Your Childhood Now That You’re an Adult has changed my thinking and I use it in my classes. Thank you for sharing your brilliance with the world. ~ LH

Ira’s “Authenticity and Awakening” class have been an open and honest window into my personal relationships and myself. As a disabled veteran it is sometimes difficult to be authentic and almost impossible to stay in the present moment. The tools Ira shares are helping me learn to stop living in the past and to start living in the present. I am also learning to strengthen my intimate relationships with my family and friends. Having gone through physical and emotional trauma, Ira has the advantage of having practiced what he preaches. As a veteran I appreciate that Ira tells it like it is, definitely not something that I have found to be very common these days. ~ GB

I took Ira’s authenticity and awakening course and it was fabulous for people who want to wake their souls up! ~ LK

Ira is extremely generous and resourceful. He is always going above and beyond to help those around him! ~ BG

Ira is a wonderful soul here to see you thrive in every area of your life. He is extremely resourceful and loves to share his resources to help you in any way he can. He is genuinely kind, always raw and real with you and doesn’t just see you as another client. He is also helping me jump start my business because I no longer tolerate staying in my comfort zone and playing small !!! Thank you Ira for everything! ~ MP

Ira’s commitment to helping people is unparalleled. His ability to be present and in the moment allows others to do the same. His wisdom and determination stand out considerably. ~ GA

forever grateful that i one day found myself in his office. if some people were put on this planet to challenge and better the way you view this world, ira is one of them. ~ AG

I read “How to Survive Your Childhood Now That You’re an Adult: A Path to Authenticity and Awakening” and then watched “Authenticity and Awakening for Lovable Idiots” (I actually watched Lovable Idiots twice because it’s so great to hear Ira explain these concepts).Ira sees situations differently from other people. He is an EPIC problem solver! ~ MK

I loved Ira’s course on Authenticity and I often go back to his book. Game changer! ~ ND

Ira has the ability to navigate around the baggage that has existed in our relationship for years and cut through it all to give us helpful insights and actionable goals to improve our relationship. The work we are doing together has improved our day to day life together and enabled us to love each other in more meaningful and thoughtful ways. ~ BL

Ira’s understanding of psychology, philosophy and human nature is unparalleled. If you cannot study with him in person, I highly recommend his online “Authenticity and Awakening for Lovable Idiots” . Ira’s keen sense of humor makes it as entertaining as it is enlightening. I find his approach refreshing! ~ MD

I came across Ira when I was subscribed to Gaiatv, what caught my attention was the interview called “How to Use Forgiveness & Compassion to Heal with Ira Israel” it helped me let go of the resentments I held. I was curious after that and I did a quick search on Instagram and found Ira and his course. I absolutely adore his course! I needed something more than the books that I was reading. I am currently pursuing my B.A. in Psychology and I highly recommend his course (the nectar to my soul). This course is for those who done with making excuses. ~ ML

I just watched your movie on Amazon Prime— LOVED IT! You actually explain your ideas in a way that I can understand and stay interested. That’s why I’m on your YouTube channel as well. I’ve been having these really awesome experiences in my world lately. I discovered that every time I choose to act out of my highest values in spite of fear of what others might thing or what “bad thing” might happen to me, a miracle happens! It’s like being spiritually rocketed into another dimension where everything I want and need is instantly provided. I no longer feel lonely being single. In fact, I’m feeling totally supported by something spiritual that I never felt before. It’s like the power I lost as a child, that part of me that was always supposed to be a part of me is with me ever since I chose to drop fear. Your movie seemed to explain the reason for my shift. I thank you so much! I just bought your book this morning; I’m looking forward to reading it. I’m hoping to discover something greater within myself. I chose the field of accounting because I was constantly told as a child that I had no talent. Well, I know that is not true and I’m discovering more each day how being my authentic self actually helps others around me…I like that. Again, thank you. ~ GS

Has been a great help, he’s the real deal. ~ MP

Ira’s unique combination of the gift as a spiritual guide and his fine-tuned skills as a therapist is a true treasure for anyone seeking clarity and support in resolving their life challenges. ~ DV

Insight at the nexus of the interpersonal and professional, internal strategy, spanning the gap and helping you navigate one’s world, subtle and gross. Ira is a definitive solution. ~ WS

Ira has been an excellent life and career coach and connector. Some of the most key people I have met this year have been through him. He goes above and beyond and I would highly recommend him and his services to anyone looking to improve their quality of life and happiness. ~ LP

Ira Israel is the rarest kind of genius – one who balances new age thinking with rigorous scientific principles to wipe away the nonsense and reveal true knowledge. ~ FC

Ira is a thoughtful, experienced facilitator who cares deeply about what it means to show up authentically. ~ BD

Ira helped me through a really difficult time after graduating from college and realizing I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life. He has incredible knowledge about so many things and is both compassionate and challenging as a therapist. I’ll be forever indebted to him for leading me to realize my own passion for therapy, not only as a client but as a future clinician (I’m currently on track to becoming licensed myself). Thank you, Ira! ~ ML

Ira has had a profound and lasting impact on my life. He helped guide me to discover a renewed sense of purpose and direction – tapping into a well of positive energy that has fractaled outward to all aspects of my existence. He has aided me in repairing my relationship with my wife and family. Through his coaching I now have the tools to foster unbelievably beautiful, authentic relationships with all of the people I’m connected with. I have met few others as genuine and caring as Ira – he really gives you the sense that he chose his profession to foster the healing of people, rather than just as a job to make money. He’s inspired in me a similar ideology – one where I seek to find fulfillment and joy in all aspects of my life, rather than working only for the sake of making ends meet. Since working with him, I’ve found what I believe to be my own vocation – and I’ve taken big steps toward living the life I truly want to be living. I sincerely wish everyone could have a counselor as effective, thoughtful, and compassionate as Ira. I also highly recommend everyone check out his book! ~ SB

Ira is one of the best and brightest clinicians I know. I read his book and immediately had to have him as a guest on my radio show. He is informative, kind, gentle, and effective (and media savvy to boot!) He is a wealth of knowledge and his book is fantastic! I highly recommend him to anyone seeking changes, need a gentle ear, or want an intellectual perspective. ~ KM

Love, love, love this guy and the venue was amazing! I had heard about him through a good friend and he did not disappoint. He really knows his stuff. ~ AP

I went to a workshop Ira gave and then read his book “How To Survive Your Childhood Now That You’re An Adult.” Ira’s work is amazing. His talk was genius and gave a completely different perspective on problems that we all face. Only Ira weaves common sense with psychology, philosophy and insight in such a compelling, real and authentic way. If you have problems, he has solutions. Regarding therapists and counselors on the West Side I only refer to Ira. ~ ML

I attended Ira’s weeklong “Cultivating Meaning and Happiness” workshop at the Esalen Institute and it impacted my life tremendously. Not a day goes by where I don’t apply some of the philosophy that Ira taught. Ira’s classes were highly structured and everyone in our group found him to be a captivating speaker. He is a treasure trove of knowledge and is able to easily apply that awesome wealth of information to real life problems. Additionally, Ira was extremely generous with his time and offered Drive-Through Therapy sessions for free to all of the students so that we could get some one-on-one time with him to discuss personal challenges in greater detail. He didn’t have to do this so we were all overwhelmed by his generosity of spirit. The world would be a much more loving and compassionate place if everyone took this course. ~ ML

I attended Ira’s talk about his book at the McCloskey residence (museum) in Malibu. Ira’s talk was genius and gave me a whole new way of seeing some old problems. “How To Survive Your Childhood Now That You’re An Adult” is a great book. Ira is the Alain de Bottom of America. ~ TP

Ira is the highest rated counselor in Santa Monica for one reason: he solves problems. If you have problems, he has solutions. I loved Ira’s book and sought him out. I have learned so much from my time with him and can’t thank him enough for sharing his practical wisdom so generously and authentically. Don’t miss any opportunity to work with him. ~ NS

Ira is an inspiration. In one meeting he inspired me to pursue a career that turned out to be my true calling and passion in life. I had struggled for years trying to figure it out. I will be forever grateful! ~ HC

Ira is bright and genuine and tuned-in. Through his broad interests and lifetime of experiences, he has acquired the cardinal gift which is wisdom. And he shares it effortlessly & encourages us all to do the same. He has a natural way of making others feel comfortable, and talking with him feels like talking with an old friend. His company is a safe place to land. ~ AS

I attended two of Ira’s workshops and can tell you that he’s one of the most compassionate and generous teachers I have ever seen. Definitely check out the book too. ~ RL

I have known Ira for three years now and it would not be too much to say that meeting Ira was a life changing encounter. Ira has helped and guided me professionally on a personal and business level. I have learnt so much, whether that be meditation, understanding one self or incredible business tools that helped me further my career and helped me expand as person. His experience, knowledge, kindness and wisdom is so profound and expansive that any conversation is one to be cherished. From philosophy, psychology, love, authenticity, growth…. (the list goes on!) Ira is a great teacher. I am extremely lucky to have been able to meet and learn from him and I hope that so many more people are able to have the same privilege as I. Merci Ira! ~ EL

I attended one of Ira’s “Cultivating Authentic Relationships” talks last fall, and was blown away by how much his point of view resonated with me! I found his seminar to be extremely candid and the anecdotes shared to be very relatable. If you’re looking to explore a deeper understanding of how to effectively form bonds and express your authentic self, I would definitely recommend attending one of his talks! ~ JP

I wanted to thank you for providing such an enriching experience at Kripalu this weekend. I have attended many workshops over the years and yours was among the best. I found your presentation style very engaging and you embody what your were sharing. I plan to share what I learned with clients, friends, and family members. ~ RC

Ira gets to the point and seems to be on a mission to bring society into a greater state of peace. I look forward to working with him again soon and recommend his services. ~ TK

One year ago I went to Esalen to attend Ira Israel’s Cultivating Meaning and Happiness through Mindfulness and Yoga week-long workshop. All I can say is that it was even more transformational than I thought at the time. Now I’m about to read Ira’s book “How to Survive Your Childhood Now That You’re an Adult: A Path to Authenticity and Awakening” and I recommend that you check out his work. ~ MM

We took Ira Israel’s Cultivating Meaning and Happiness through Mindfulness and Yoga workshop and the way he synergized psychology, spirituality and philosophy was nothing short of genius! The world would be a much more compassionate, loving and joyful place if everyone took Ira’s workshop! ~ DG

I saw Ira’s lecture on happiness at the Den and afterwards he helped guide me with one of the most important decisions of my life and I’m extremely happy about the outcome. Thank you Ira!! ~ TA

I met Ira at Esalen, he is very kind, full of knowledge, and easy to talk to. I can’t wait to come back to Esalen to see him! ~ JL

We attended Ira’s workshop and it was absolutely brilliant! ~ JW

Ira is an amazing teacher and author who is very down to earth and relatable! – JJ

I felt a sense of peace and rebirth after Ira’s amazing workshop! I am planning to attend another one at Esalen. ~ LC

Ira’s class has a way of expanding consciousness. It was recommended to me by a friend a few months ago and I have been recommending it myself to everyone I know. ~ MS

Ira Israel is an extremely generous and thoughtful teacher. His workshops at Esalen have left an impact upon me that will last for a lifetime. I discovered Ira while browsing through the list of upcoming workshops on Esalen’s website several years ago. I was extremely skeptical of anyone purporting to have any sort of mystical wisdom or enlightenment. In Ira’s introductory video for his workshop, he made it very clear that he is not a guru and does not have all the answers. But he is willing to share the vast amount of information, that he has obtained through diligent work throughout his lifetime, on how to live a happier, more meaningful life, free from the trauma that is so common in our human experience. Ira’s workshop at Esalen was magical. He walks you through information that is at the cutting-edge of neuroscience and the science of how to live your best life. It is fascinating because the answers are so simple yet seem so difficult. Ira breaks the secrets of happiness down to methods anyone can apply. He also incorporates yoga, meditation, a sound bath, and a sense of community that is almost nonexistent from our daily lives in 2019. It was so amazing that I attended a second time. After his workshop, I met Ira several times for coffee and he selflessly shared much of what he has gleaned over the years. If you are looking for someone to walk you through how to live your best life, look no further. I hope his audience grows so more people can have the life-changing experience that he has given me. ~ DS

Ira is a great teacher. I attend his classes regularly. They are thought-provoking and extremely helpful. I always leave with an amazing feeling of inner peace and personal growth. This is what it is all about and I cannot thank him enough. ~ PM

Ira Israel has guided me in changing my perspectives, my thoughts, and therefore my life. He has shifted my thinking succinctly through paralyzing life decisions. He recognizes we are impacted by career, health, mind, and family. He has greatly helped me with every aspect of my life.. including seeing my children. Ira so generously donated his time to my son , which proves he truly has a calling to help people that comes from an altruistic source. Ira doesn’t just know a little about a lot of things, he knows everything about everything. He never stops learning, imparts his knowledge, and inspires me to grow as a result. I cannot wait to attend one of Ira’s speaking engagements! I highly recommend Ira and am forever grateful for his guidance and wisdom. ~ MM

I undoubtedly gained practical skills and perspectives in Ira’s classes that help to manage stress and make me a more grateful and happier person on a daily basis. ~ MB

Ira Israel speaks from the experience of applying the therapeutic techniques and spiritual lessons that he has learned to the context of his own life. Thus, he is able to identify and empathize with his clients. Such a connection enables him to provide actual solutions to the challenges that he outlines in his videos. Not only will you benefit from therapy; you’ll definitely benefit from working with Ira Israel. He’s the real deal — knowledgable, compassionate, and direct. Having attended his classes, I know this firsthand. ~ JL

And then peace of mind came. Had no idea, calm could come from a 20 minute phone call with Ira Israel! Have a whole new perspective. Feel completely aligned for the 1st time in 2 years. Words cannot begin to express my gratitude for tuning me back into #1 priority. Would move to California to merely be fortunate enough to talk with Ira weekly. In a year I could possibly be living from the inside out!!!! Thank you!!! ~ RS

I’ve been to a workshop hosted by Ira in Esalen and I couldn’t be happier. He made sure everyone was comfortable and did so much to create a wonderful atmosphere in the group. It was emotional, it was fun and it was definitely an experience I’d love to repeat. ~ CM

I attended Ira’s Cultivating Meaning and Happiness Through Mindfulness and Yoga workshop at Esalen in November 2017. The information, guidance and tools I learned from Ira truly transformed my life. Ira is one of those rare people in this world who makes you feel as if you are the only person in a room of 50. His sincerity and honesty about himself and helping others is palpable. Since meeting him, I continue to attend workshops/speaking engagements because I just can’t get enough of his calming sense of spirituality and expansive knowledge of guiding me to love myself. ~ PM

I took Ira’s Cultivating Meaning and Happiness Through Yoga and Happiness twice and both times, as a mental health practitioner myself, found the course to be useful, Informative and very inspiring, both on a professional and personal level. As someone who has been visiting Esalen for more than 30 years, Ira’s ability to authentically connect with participants and download valuable information is unparalleled! ~ NW

I greatly appreciate how Ira effortlessly combines seemingly disparate subjects such as psychology, spirituality and philosophy to raise consciousness about universal and ubiquitous problems. ~ DM

I attended Ira’s all-day “Happiness” seminar and was thoroughly amazed at how seamlessly he crafted his presentation. His substantial scholarship, clinical expertise, cultural awareness, wicked wit, and infectious charm served to touch each and every audience member. It was, by all accounts I personally witnessed, a truly transformative and inspiring event! ~ RE

Ira Israel is authentic to a fault. If you can’t handle the truth then don’t call Ira because he’ll settle for nothing less. He’s a prince amongst pretenders. The real deal. ~ TJ

I took the week-long course “Cultivating Meaning and Happiness through Mindfulness and Yoga” at Ira’s Esalen Institute. Ira is inspirational and motivating and helped me to start the day full of energy and positive thinking. ~ IM

I had the pleasure of taking part in one of Ira’s retreats at Esalen last year, “Cultivating Happiness Through Mindfulness and Yoga.” While I have been meditating and practicing yoga for years, I learned so much more – about the psychological drivers behind many human motivations (e.g. attachment theory, etc.) and deepened my friendship with both myself and the friend of many years who I’d gone with. Highly recommend attending one of Ira’s seminars or retreats if you get a chance! ~ JM

Ira did a great job explaining complicated theories in a simple and entertaining format ~ JA

I have attended at least 5 weekend workshops with Ira Israel. I found the presentations highly informative, delivered with a great sense of humor by Ira. Highly recommend. ~ TK

I attended Ira’s workshop at the Esalen Institute without knowing much about Ira or the institute. The workshop was insightful, thought provoking and eye opening for me. I learned a lot about myself and the image I portray, which I am still cognizant of today. The Esalen institute alone is a magic place unlike anywhere I have ever been meeting people like I have never met. Highly recommend. I will be back! ~ DW

We attended Ira’s University of Pennsylvania talk on Authentic Relationships and it was insightful and provocative. I have never seen anyone with a more comprehensive understanding of the human mind. And Ira was very humorous too. We laughed a lot. Reminded me of Alan Watts. ~ CM

Ira has been a compassionate and diligent teacher of mine over the last few years. His ability to create safe spaces and community is profound! I recommend his workshops and teachings to anyone interested in delving deeper into their authenticity and yoga practice. ~ SG

I attended a workshop at Esalen from Ira. It was amazing. Ira brings a unique perspective to his teaching. What a great experience! ~ DE

I read Ira Israel’s book “How To Survive Your Childhood Now That You’re an Adult” and attended one of his five day workshops. Ira is an engaging speaker with a great sense of humor, whose teachings are transformative. He has had a profound, positive impact on my life for which I will be forever grateful. ~ RL

Had the opportunity to take a workshop from Ira on the stunning Esalen campus this past February. Learned so much from this compassionate man on how to use yogic practices to improve mental health and increase happiness and joy. This was masterly presented in a safe and sacred space that he intentionally created to promote a conscious community that still exists even after we all left. His teachings are so needed in the world right now that I wish everyone could receive the gift of this wisdom. Thank you Ira for sharing your light! ~ LB

So I just thought I would take a minute to thank my many students for leaving such kind words for me. Your smiles are the greatest rewards I could ever receive. Thank you very very much 🙂