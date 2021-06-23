How I manage my mental health during Covid-19?

Just like every human being, I had suffered mental health issues as well. It is usual for anyone to suffer heightened levels of discomfort and anxiety during a crisis like the COVID-19 epidemic, especially as a result of isolation and loneliness. Not only health professionals, even bankers, engineers, shopkeepers, but all also are prone to severe mental health impacts.

How I handle myself in this pandemic situation, is not a miracle. I just followed the given strategies. NOTHING ELSE!

Make a new timetable that takes CANCELLATIONS into account

Maintain as much consistency as possible and concentrate on what you can manage in terms of illness prevention and prevention in general. Taking appropriate measures and avoiding needless dangers are within our power. We can preserve our emotional well-being by listening to reliable sources of information and following the CDC, and the World Health Organization preventative guidelines.

Care your body

Take few deep breaths. Extend your muscles. Consider meditating. Try to eat generally well-balanced meals, move your body on a regular basis, get enough of rest, and keep alcohol and drugs to a minimum. This will aid in the improvement of your immunity — as well as your resistance.

Prepare for the possibility of an abrupt decline in social interaction (e.g., classes & events being canceled.)

Individuals are being advised to exercise social separation as one of the most notable approaches to help minimize the COVID-19 epidemic. This entails staying away from locations where people congregate and keeping a safe distance (about six feet or two meters) from others.

Many individuals want connection and pleasure from others during times of stress, according to Kelcey Stratton, Ph.D., program manager for resilience and well-being programs at Michigan Medicine and clinical psychologist. “It’s critical to come up with new strategies to keep those ties alive. We could also find satisfaction in realizing that we are not alone and that we are all working together to defend our societies’ health and well-being.”

Take some time away from the NEWS

It might become more disturbing than informative beyond a certain point. Make sure you acquire your information from credible, non-sensationalist sources. Also, determine how much reading is beneficial to you in a day and try to stay to that amount. Hearing about the problem and seeing photographs over and over might be depressing.

Try to regain as much normality to your life as possible by engaging in other activities that you love. Allow yourself to relax and tell yourself that these overwhelming emotions will pass.

Take a WORRY DROP

In a diary, write down all of your anxieties until your anxiety has decreased by half.

Make a daily note of what’s going well, and keep track of what’s working. Regardless of your current circumstances, you may be able to spend more time with your children, read a book you’ve been wanting to read or learn to cook.