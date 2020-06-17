How I Lost 30 Pounds During Quarantine

Image by Vidmir Raic from Pixabay

Nothing fit!

I panicked!

I knew if I were going to lose the weight, I’d have to be home, and the quarantine was the perfect time to do it. It was now or never.

I never write about weight issues – I’m hoping this journey is my last!

I’m over 50, let’s just say that. Here’s what made the mental shift I needed to get on a weight loss plan and stick to it.

I had gone to my doctor for a regular check-up (the yearly). I wasn’t sick, but I was very overweight.

The assistant nurse weighed me on their scale (you ever notice it always reads heavier than what you weighed that morning on your scale?) I said, “Good Lord!”

Of course, at the doctor’s office, you have clothes and shoes on. You might have had something to eat and drink.

I didn’t want to become ill and weak from being too heavy. I knew what diseases were associated with being more massive than I should be.

We’ve all seen the videos online!

So I asked my doctor what I could do about the weight.

Now, I had been on systems that worked; but like most, I always put the weight back on – and MORE. It couldn’t hurt to ask the doc.

She said to me, “Unfortunately, you’re now at the age when – just by doing nothing different – you will gain 7-9 pounds a year.”

Blink. Blink. WHAT?!

Image by Bruno /Germany from Pixabay

I made a decision that day – I wasn’t going to accept that to be MY fate. I decided what she said wasn’t going to be MY story.

After all, I’ve seen 100-pound old ladies, with just as much weight on their backs, hike up Half Dome Mountain in Yosemite (and pass me!). And I was 30 years young at the time.

So I knew there had to be a way to get out of this prison of desperation I was in, and I was pushing a shocking number on the scale.

I had to do something FAST before I HIT that number on the scale!! I was dangerously close. I felt as though trapped on a runaway train!

I met up with a friend. When I saw her, she looked refreshed as if she had just come back from the best vacation. I asked her about it, and she laughed. She had lost 20 pounds and looked terrific! I wouldn’t say she started as too overweight.

I told her how desperate I was to lose weight, and she recommended a program she was on. I met with a nutritionist who set me on a course to lose all the weight I needed to lose.

There was sticker-shock, not gonna lie! But I was desperate.

My attitude stunk. I asked what difference this would be from other programs I tried in the past. After all, I don’t want to spend all kinds of money to fail this time too.

She told me they deal with the hormone imbalances women like me experience: the hot flashes and other menopausal symptoms.

Well, that’s different. But I wondered how this program could guarantee I’d keep it off this time? I’ve only experienced the roller coaster ride of losing and gaining most of my life. Mostly from not wanting to stay on a regimen.

She told me they would call me during the weight-loss phase (we couldn’t meet in person during COVID). She explained, when I was through with losing all my weight, there would be nutrition classes I would attend to help me keep it off.

Even after that, I could call any time my weight shifted, and they would help me get back on track.

With all this support, I still wondered how to keep my head in the game throughout the weight-loss period. In the past, I would get to a point I was sort of happy with and quit. And then gain it all back again, of course.

My bad attitude was still there. I had started losing weight, and my mood just had not caught up with celebrations I should have been having. My poor friend, who recommended this and was trying to encourage me, only encountered my scowling attitude.

By the way, I’m not like this usually – only when it comes to weight because I was tired of the whole issue.

I was still not convinced I’d get all the weight off and keep it off, even if I made it down to the goal this time. But – I had nothing to lose but the weight, so I jumped in with both feet.

The first day of the program for me was on March 11, 2020. Fast forward to today, I’ve lost just over 31 pounds, 4 1/2 inches from my waist, and 3 inches off my hips. In three months! NOW I’m excited!

How?

Image by mika mamy from Pixabay

During the weight-loss phase, I’m allowed (from a limited list) two leaner proteins, two veggies, two fruits, and 40 calories of a gluten-free starch per day. There are supporting supplements involved. No oils. LOTS of water.

Other phases bring back healthy fats, nuts, cheese, etc.

Hungry? Sometimes. Worth it, yes! Part of the mind change is telling yourself it’s ok to be a little hungry. I’m turning into somewhat of a food minimalist. Ever hear, “Eat to live, don’t live to eat?”

I’m averaging a loss of around 2 pounds per week, and I’m in it to win it! As hard as it is, I have to finish this time.

I recently moved all the clothes that didn’t fit me last summer back into my closet. All of a sudden, I have a closet full of loose-fitting clothes!

I was at Target the other day and bought a medium-sized sundress! I realized, with how flowy it was, I probably could have purchased a small. That would be a “first” in decades!

I’ve been wearing an extra-large for so long now; this is unreal! Am I dreaming?! When Ross reopens after COVID, I get to look in the medium or small sections? I wonder what dress size I’ll be. And I can’t wait to buy a cute pair of jeans!

My daughter said, “My mom is shrinking before my eyes!”

How much more do I need to go? I’m getting joyously close to my first target weight – the weight I told the nutritionist I would like to reach. When I get there, I’ll reevaluate to see if I want to lose more.

Now I know I can do it. Now I can show my doctor that people my age can do this! Now I can’t wait to step on the doctor’s scale! Never thought I’d ever say that.

And I hope I’ve inspired anyone out there who might think that all hope is lost – especially over 50. Don’t let what others say seal your fate. Use those comments as fuel to accomplish your goals, against all odds.