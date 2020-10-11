How I Live My Life In Full With Multiple Life-Threatening Allergies

Watch any talk show regularly and the chances are good you will hear something about runner’s face. While this condition has been around for centuries, people now pay more attention to anything that may age their skin and make them look older than they are. What is this condition, how can men and women prevent it, and what steps help if the signs of runner’s face are already present?

What Is Runner’s Face?

Men and women develop runner’s face as they age and exercise to improve their bodies. The activity helps to remove fat beneath the layers of the skin, and this brings about a loss in volume in the face. As a result, the bones appear more prominent, and people might find their face looks skeletal. Skin laxity develops and wrinkles become deeper. Fortunately, the right skincare routine helps to prevent runner’s face from developing, and individuals can learn more about how to develop a skincare routine at blog.reneerouleau.com.

What Causes Runner’s Face?

Many runners believe the up-and-down bouncing the body goes through when a person runs leads to sagging facial skin. However, many experts disagree. They state the facial movement that occurs with each stride during a run won’t be enough to bring about runner’s face. This movement doesn’t differ from the natural effects of gravity. The change in facial volume occurs as part of the aging process, but other factors also play a role.

Runners often eat a low-fat or no-fat diet when training. Nevertheless, humans need fat, although it should come from healthy sources. The fat present in foods today helps to keep the skin healthy and the hair luxurious. While a runner need to monitor the amount of fat consumed and the type, the most important thing in combating runner’s face with diet would involve eating a healthy, well-balanced diet.

Facial exercises help to combat the signs of aging. When developing a facial exercise routine, be sure it incorporate dynamic tension. This helps to overcome the exaggerated gravitational pull seen with any strenuous exercise. Proponents of dynamic tension facial exercises state the exercises benefit individuals as the muscles in the face and neck are so small they respond quickly to any exercise.

The Biggest Culprit

Men and women who run often choose to engage in this exercise outdoors, and this contributes to the development of what is known as runner’s face. Visible signs of prematurely aged skin come under the category of extrinsic aging. When a person repeatedly exposes their skin to the sun without protection, they interfere with the skin’s ability to repair itself. Well-protected skin remains nourished and healthy, which allows it to produce elastin and collagen.

However, as a person ages, collagen and elastin production slows. Repeated exposure to the harmful rays of the sun dramatically speeds up this process. For this reason, runners must limit the skin’s exposure to these harmful rays. What products offer this protection, and what do runners need to use every time they go out in the sun to keep their skin healthy and glowing?

Protecting the Skin from the Sun

Men and women need to wear sunscreen every day. Many people choose to forego this protection on cloudy days, but the sun is present even when they cannot see it. Make certain to use sunscreen. Experts recommend one ounce of sunscreen or the quantity needed to fill a shot glass. Apply the product at least 15 minutes before heading out for a run, and don’t forget the lips when doing so. Choose a lipstick or lip balm that contains sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30. Imagine a gorgeous face marred by dried, peeling lips and it becomes easy to see why a person should never overlook this item.

People often grab the first sunscreen they see on the shelf. For optimal protection, select one that protects against UVA and UVB rays and has a minimum SPF of 30. The sunscreen needs to be water resistant, as runners sweat during a good workout. Furthermore, be sure to reapply the sunscreen every hour if you are sweating. This continues to be the one step people forget and they end up with a sunburn or damage to the skin from the sun’s rays.

Keep in mind sand and water increase the intensity of the sun’s rays, as they reflect the rays. This enhances the risk of sunburn and skin damage. It’s best to minimize time spent in the sun during the hours of 10 am and 4 pm because the intensity of the sun’s rays remains greatest during these hours. A good way to determine whether now is a good time to be outside would be to look at your shadow. If it’s shorter than you are, head indoors. The sun’s rays are at their strongest when this is the case.

If the weather permits, run in long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. Wear dark clothing when possible, and choose items that include tightly woven fabric blocks. They add an extra layer of protection from the rays of the sun. Runners might wish to invest in clothing made with sun-protective materials to keep their skin healthy, although these tips won’t be of much help with runner’s face. A person doesn’t want a beautiful face that looks its age and a body that looks many years older.

A hat and sunglasses also help to prevent sun damage to the face. Make certain the hat covers the entire face and that it won’t interfere with vision while running. If the hat moves around when you run, it’s time to find another one for your own safety.

Don’t assume runner’s face is inevitable and give up on a preferred activity. This condition commonly appears because of sun damage to the skin, and that’s preventable with the right skincare routine. If you need help to come up with a routine that works for you, ask for help. People don’t need to spend hours caring for their face and skin. The right products allow a person to care for their skin and get back to life in very little time.