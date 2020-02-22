How I Left a Soul-Sucking Job, Took a Huge Leap of Faith, Lost My Condo, Had a Major Breakup and Couldn’t Be Happier

I’ve been in fitness and personal development for 18 years and it was not easy in the beginning. Like with most of you I encountered obstacles and doubts along the way.

After being in fitness for about four years and in tears one April morning because I had to go to the gym to work the next day I knew it was time to move on. Have you ever felt that way?

It wasn’t what I was doing it was the environment in which I was doing it. I secretly squirreled away clients, told them I was leaving and that September took five clients from the gym and began training them at my condo. My girlfriend at the time was also training an did the same. We left together to train people from my living room. More specifically, the living room of my 500 sf, 2 BR condo.

I could barely pay my mortgage, the housing market crashed and I knew it would be eternity to recover the $105k loss on my $137k condo. Two and a half years later we moved into her apartment, found a studio space and I sold my place in a short-sale. After about a year a half she moved into a new field of work and the studio was solely mine. It flourished, I flourished. But nothing amplified my growth as much as the breakup that came just under two years later.

I always tell clients that the past is for feedback. It is for reflection, not regret, nor sorrow, nor “what if?”

It’s been a journey filled with challenges, incredible lessons and growth… and I wouldn’t change a thing.

The takeaway: Follow your intuition and the challenging journey. The ride is still better than living in a state of simply existing or worse, being miserable.

You can check out my blog and related photos at: https://www.nicolehollar.com/blog