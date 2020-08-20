How I Know We Are All Going To Be OK

Waking in the dark

A slow orange light

To build my spark

I was trying my best

As I looked west

To navigate 2020

That was not being so funny

With all it’s side curves

Wrenches, and unexpected turns…



But here I was

Having the pleasure of exhaling

Over the Ocean..



Poetry in Motion



And the night before,

I had had the chance

To kiss the sun goodnight

As it disappeared from the sky’s light

An epic sunset for the ages

As it set on the horizon

Oranges, red, yellows in all sizes

Pausing me for a moment in time

Reminding myself and the world

Everything was fine

And as I faced West at 5:30am

Moving out of bed as the Ocean was calling me to wake

I stepped out onto the balcony hovering over the edge of the Earth

Reminding me of this planet’s worth

And of our own

For we are all pure gold

Of this concept I was sold

And I was called to stand

On the edge of this land

Wondering what this day would bring

As I look at the pretty horizon

It was time to get my rise on

And all of sudden what did appear?

Shocking me out of any & all fear?

But a tiny glow

A sun coming up to show

Me one thousands affirmations

Without an annoucement

Without explanation

And I realized

To my surprise

That I was facing East

And witnessing an epic sunrise

Where colors began to grow in the skies

Where time stood still

And birds soared in the stillness

They glided in the silence

In a world full of extreme quiet

A moment in time that moved scrumptiously slow

Looking out at the morning glow



What a joy I thought

What a true blessing

To be on the West

Looking West

Kissing a sun goodnight as it set

Yet hooking a left

In a quiet nook

In a corner room

Where that morning screamed BOOM!

“Hello Dear Jen

Here I am

You are facing East

I’m your reminder that wonders never ever ever cease”

And I caught my breath

And almost wept

At the beauty of it all

Life is so very vast

Day to day worries are so very small



We, will continue to rise

We, will continue to stand tall

What a blessing and a gift

This day that gave me a lift

Levitation unfolding

As I continue my remolding

A brand new day

To come my way