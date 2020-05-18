How You Can Defeat Negative Self-Talk

Image by 1388843 from Pixabay

Recently, my mom was lamenting mistakes she made as a mother while my brothers and I were kids. It broke my heart. It was such a moving example of what so many moms do, which is to beat themselves up for the mistakes they made or believe they are making as mothers.

Beyond that layer of regret, however, lays a deeper, more persistent thought process of negative self-talk. It’s a process of constant self-berating that adds up to ‘I’m not good enough.’ I’m not a good enough mother. I’m just not good enough, period.

Sometimes the flood of negative inner chatter can be such a constant, that it’s hard to imagine a time without it.

If you grew up in a household of highly critical and judgmental people, then you most likely absorbed all of it like a sponge, internalizing it and on a subconscious level, turning it into your own inner critic.

So how do you talk to yourself? Do you hear harsh voices saying, ‘You’re terrible at this!’, ‘You always mess things up!’ or do you hear, ‘It’s not that bad. Everything is gonna be okay’?

If it’s the former, your inner voice might be carrying the pain and negativity of the voices who spoke to you with such judgment.

Here are some tools that helped me and the women I’ve counseled overcome negative self-talk.

Your Negative Self-talk Is Not You

Who was it in your household that was critical or judgmental of you? One of your parents? A sibling? Did they consistently undercut your confidence or intelligence? Or were their comments geared toward your appearance, like ‘It’s too bad you’ll never be as beautiful as your sister,’ or ‘Maybe you should skip dessert tonight.’

Comments like these brutally undermine a child’s sense of self. If that kind of talk was constant in your life, then you most likely internalized those messages until you began saying those things to yourself.

Here’s the thing—those thoughts aren’t yours. They were never yours. They belong to whoever planted them in your head. The trouble is that after years of living with such harsh inner self-talk, it’s hard to recognize it as someone else’s drama and let it go.

How To Stop Negative Self-talk

There is no quick fix or shortcut to undo a recording that was made decades ago and has been playing on loop ever since. It’s a process to unlearn toxic thinking, but you can do it.

When I started this work on myself (and trust me, it took a while for me to figure it out) it was as if I had a chorus in my head shouting terrible things to me on the regular. As I worked on it, the chorus shrank to four or five distinct voices that I named, things like “Negative Nancy” and Doom Sayer”. With time, even those voices dwindled to what I like to describe as two guys sitting on a couch playing video games, who have pretty much forgotten about me but then would occasionally lift their heads to shout ‘You Suck!’ and then go back to their gaming. And today, fortunately, even they have retired.

So how did I do it?

Become Aware

The first step is awareness. For some, beating ourselves up becomes second nature—it’s all we know. These thoughts are deep-seated in your subconscious and operating independently of your control.

So the first thing is to become aware of when you’re hearing that harsh inner voice. What situations trigger it? How long does it last? Once it starts, is it hard to make it stop?

You want to develop the ability to look at the thoughts from a distance, as if you are simply witnessing them happen. This becomes easier once you really own the fact that these thoughts aren’t yours.

There is something about the act of witnessing negative thoughts, while not trying to cling to them or judge them, that loosens the power the thought has over you.

Interrupt The Thought

Once you’re aware, the next step is to interrupt the thought. It’s a habit, and like any habit, if you’re able to throw a wrench in it, you can loosen the grip the habit has on you.

To interrupt a negative thought like, ‘I always mess things up,’ as soon as the ‘I always…’ starts, say, ‘Stop!’ or ‘Interrupt!’ out loud or silently to yourself. The simpler the command, the better. I will make a totally random noise or say something out loud that is sheer nonsense to interrupt a thought before it takes root.

When it comes to stopping negative thoughts from taking over, don’t underestimate the power of your own will. I wish I could say that it’s as easy as telling yourself, ‘Stop! Don’t think like that!’ and that would be it, but that isn’t the case.

What does work, though, is deciding to take control of your thoughts. That’s straight will power. Once you’re clear on what you want to do, then all you need is time and consistent repetition. As you practice interrupting your thoughts, you will get faster at it, and the thoughts will dissipate quicker.

Practice Mindfulness

This is where a mindfulness approach really pays off. Mindfulness is the practice of bringing your full attention to each moment. After you have interrupted the thought, become aware of what you are doing at that moment and give it your full attention. Say to yourself, ‘I’m washing dishes’ or ‘I’m driving to work.’

Whatever you are doing, become completely present with it. This alone can break the power of a negative thought at that moment. If the voice starts again, gently bring your attention back to what you are doing.

A Word On Affirmations

Some suggest affirmations overcome negative self-talk. However, it’s hard to jump from thoughts like ‘I’m just pathetic and worthless’ to ‘I’m beautiful, I’m powerful, and I can do anything,’ and actually believe it. Affirmations can feel forced and phony if you’re not feeling them.

Instead of reciting an affirmation that feels remote and disconnected, create new thoughts that are true, like ‘I’m getting better’ or ‘I’m improving.’ Those at least feel honest because you can point to something concrete in your life that you’ve improved at with time and repetition. Remind yourself of your own progress, and use that to remember how you are always getting better at something.

Create Affirmative Self-talk Through Loving-kindness

To counter limiting beliefs, we must challenge them with reality and replace them with more life-affirming beliefs. If you are constantly hard on yourself, then you need a big dose of loving-kindness in the form of self-appreciation.

Here are two simple exercises that can help you cultivate self-appreciation:

IF THESE HANDS COULD TALK

Take a minute and look down at your hands. Lift them up to eye-level and look at the backs of them, then turn them around and look at your palms.

While looking at them, think of all the things your hands do in a day. They do so much—provide care, love, comfort, tenderness, pick up children, groceries, dry cleaning, prepare meals, type emails, reports, contracts, articles, etc. You do a lot. And each day you get up and do it all again.

Take a moment to appreciate them. Acknowledge all that you do and give and are to the people in your life.

CREATING NEW BELIEFS

Take a blank piece of paper and draw a line down the middle, dividing the page into two columns. On the top left write ‘Old Beliefs’ and on the top right, ‘New Beliefs’.

Under the Old Beliefs heading, start to list the first five self-criticisms that come to mind. Then on the right side, come up with alternative thoughts that are affirming and make you feel good.

Example:

Old Beliefs: I must be thin to deserve love.

New Beliefs: I deserve love regardless of how I look.

Old Beliefs: I always mess things up.

New Beliefs: If I make a mistake, I learn from it and do better the next time.

Old Beliefs: I’m screwing up my kids.

New Beliefs: My kids know that I love them, and I’m good enough.

The goal is to identify, challenge, and transform limiting beliefs into more constructive ones.

Living under the burden of negative self-talk is exhausting and demoralizing. To borrow a line from the beloved Sufi poet Hafiz, it’s like you’re “throw[ing] sticks at your heart“.

Why do that?

When life can feel so much freer and joyful?

For the sake of your own vitality, mental health, heart, and spirit, love yourself enough to commit to letting go of negative self-talk.

See it as a rude house guest who you unwittingly invited in and now that you know better, have kicked out, never to be welcome back.

Now, doesn’t that feel better?