How I Found 14 Extra Hours Per Week

Back in November 2019, I started a sabbatical (break) from my social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter *)

* I continued to use Twitter in a reduced capacity, for notifications from Toronto Transit Corporation, on any issues along their subway system, as I often use the subway to commute around the city.

I use my iBinky as my computer most of the time, using it to send/receive messages, emails, shopping, etc. Convenient little devices, but holy hell can you get sucked into using them all day.

We’ve become humans doing instead of living as a human being.

Apple recently updated their Screen Time app to include how many times you picked up your phone. If you have an iPhone, I highly recommend updating your iOS to take advantage of this feature, as it will be informative/alarming.

I was spending at least a couple hours per day on social media before my sabbatical, so what did I do to replace that found time?

I have a bunch of eBooks that I’ve collected over the years, so I thought a good use of my time would be to start reading the books that made sense to read, where I am in my life. I’m also a 10-minute walk away from the Toronto Public Library, so I get some exercise picking up and returning books that aren’t easily available in eBook format.

I also became a certified NLP Therapist while away from social media. It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you take the 2 hours per day you’re spending on social media, and use those 14 hours per week for something to help you grow.

How much time are you spending on social media?

Did I miss social media? At first of course. Those endorphin hits feel good to the brain, to see how many people liked your post. But after time, I didn’t miss the likes/comments/etc.

What you do when using Facebook 🙂

My relationship with social media is still under review. I share content around burnout and workplace culture on social media, and rarely share anything personal. Those in my life know what I’m up to, so I don’t feel it’s important for me to share every nugget of my life with the masses. This is my choice, and by no means am I suggesting you don’t do that.

It’s your social media, use it as you like.

However, I do suggest you keep tabs on how much you’re on social media, and consider investing more time in yourself, instead of likes.