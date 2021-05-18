Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How I Engineered My Career Outcome In My 20s With This Proven Strategic Mindset

Your career trajectory heavily depends on the quality of your line manager/coach you get to choose.

Photo by Le Wagon on Unsplash
I had a monthly salary of only BDT 25K (~USD 300) on my first job after graduation.

My second job paid me even less-BDT 20K per month (USD 235). And I moved here from a 10-year-old company to a less than 1-year-old 3 employee company (I was employee number 4). I couldn’t save a penny, and my lifestyle was extremely frugal.

My 3rd job paid me slightly better-BDT 36K per month (USD 425). Therefore, I was still barely making it in life, leaving hardly anything to even save. This is when my contemporaries were earning close to BDT 100K (USD 1200), buying their first car, putting a down payment for an apartment may be, and flashing their amazing life through social media.

Despite having a very poor financial status, I was the happiest during these early years of my career. Why? Because I was not entering a job by looking at the salary or title, and I was not measuring my career success by the name and brand value of the company. Therefore, I also didn’t pay attention to all those superficial, social media portrayals of a perfect life.

I was rather evaluating who is going to be my line manager. I was in a way reverse interviewing my future bosses to see if they can add significant value to my personal growth.

The result? I was shaped by some of the most talented professionals in Bangladesh. Some teaching me ethics and values, while others teaching me to become a master executioner at everything I tried.

I used my entire 20s to learn from the best, instead of trying to change the world. I kept my head down to work, and my senses high to pay attention deeply. I took the longer route which needed a lot of patience. But I planted the foundation for the future that I always dreamt of.

This simple mindset and strategy treated me well so far in life. If you’re feeling restless and too worried about getting everything in life within the next few months or years, take a step back, reflect and look at the bigger picture.

Focus on building below the surface, putting in hundreds of hours in crafting your solid foundation like a Chinese bamboo tree. No one will see it, and it’s kind of a good thing to avoid all the distractions. Then suddenly, after 4-5 years of patience, you’ll rise above the ground and grow to a height that most people around you won’t have the capacity to measure.

    Mirza Salman Hossain Beg, VP, Head of Innovation at Telenor, Intrapreneur, Storyteller, Startup Investor, Coach, Digital Content Creator

    Salman is a dreamer and practitioner of innovation. He is a passionate digital product and technology expert with a proven track in building solutions and getting bottom-line results for businesses and initiatives he has taken part in. He has successfully developed and launched several multi-million dollar revenue-generating businesses for Grameenphone (a Telenor company) during his 3+ years working as Deputy Director, Head of Digital Channels and Distribution. He's one of the key drivers behind the successful acquisition of G&R Ad Network, the largest local Ad Tech startup in Bangladesh. He is often the social glue, mentor, and connector of the rest of the entrepreneurial geniuses and skilled professionals around him. He was the co-founder of Google Business Group Dhaka, a technology community-driven network affiliated with Google. He is the co-organizer and curator of TEDxDhaka, an independently organized TED event, focused on bringing new ideas to light, while he is also the Founding Vice-Curator and first Global Shaper in Bangladesh of the World Economic Forum. Salman has more than 15 years of community service experience and feels passionate about developing the skills and competencies of the youth of Bangladesh and Thailand. He’s co-founded several small businesses and enjoys investing in startups.

    Salman is currently the Vice President, Head of Innovation at dtac (a Telenor company) based out of Bangkok, Thailand. He’s recently co-founded the largest digital farming community in Thailand in collaboration with Yara International. He also co-founded the first 4G fixed wireless broadband business in Thailand among others. Salman has over 11 years of experience in building out agile teams, developing operations, and leading cross-functional groups in a changing environment. He’s passionate about solving complex, ambiguous problems and driving innovation."

