How I conquered anxiety and built a successful digital marketing agency as a single mother

the journey to self-discovery and peace doesn't come easy, but it is so worth it in the end.

Emilly Marie Grueso
If you have ever experienced anxiety, you know that feeling, sweaty palms, tightening of the chest, feeling like everyone is staring at you and thinking how crazy you must look. That feeling was an everyday event for me; anxiety had taken hold of me; I would soon find myself in the fight for my life and peace.

Growing up, I was incredibly outgoing; I made friends quickly and participated in multiple sports. Everything changed once I hit my senior year of high school. I got hit with tremendous feelings of anxiety, to the point where I lost weight, stopped reaching out to friends, and just really found myself in deep isolation. 

The depth of anxiety

Small amounts of anxiety are entirely normal, but when it starts to interfere with your life and cause you to dread everyday situations, it crosses the line of normalcy into complete chaos. And chaos, my life became. After graduation, I spent the next three years battling anxiety and self-doubt. I just didn’t quite understand; I never was the kind to hide away from a challenge; I was always headstrong, determined, and confident. It was like the anxiety had taken my identity, consuming me.

After the birth of my second daughter Kaia, something in me changed. Life gave me a reason beyond myself to get better and take back control of my life. I was determined to get back everything I had lost. I would have never expected to end up where I am now. Not in a million years, the journey to self-discovery and inner peace did not come easy. Truth be told, it was the hardest thing I have ever done.

The fight for peace

I was done letting anxiety and self-doubt interfere with my life. I had kids to feed and a strong desire for something more. The first thing I did was journal; I would write out my experiences and feelings every day, filling journals front to back.  I continuously read self-help books and educated myself in the power of thought and self-improvement.  I stopped filling my brain and soul with negativity and paid close attention to what I was listening to, reading, eating, watching, and even saying. I became hooked to motivational speeches on youtube and even practiced daily gratitude. Slowly but surely, I was getting my peace back, changing into someone healthy and wise.

The Transformation

Getting in control of the anxiety gave a feeling of strength and confidence. I came out wiser and more compassionate. There’s something about going through a dark experience that you sincerely relate with others when you go out of it, and it’s like you have a completely different view of the world. It’s an experience I wouldn’t take back for anything.

With my newfound view of the world, I was eager to take on the planet and help others. My whole life, I had a passion for art & technology. I decided I would start a  digital marketing agency. I began to put in the work and study all things digital marketing, graphic design & writing. I became fully immersed in it. Every chance I got, I studied, practiced, learned, all while being at home taking care of my little ones.

I’ll never forget my first client; I completely messed it up and had underestimated how difficult being a new entrepreneur would be,  but while still being overall proud of my self-growth, I kept my head up, kept working hard, and learned from my mistakes.

My success didn’t come overnight. It was a gradual growth. I was starting to make a difference in people’s lives through my skills. I worked tirelessly to provide exceptional digital marketing services for businesses, helping them leverage the power of online marketing to boost their brand and sales. 

It wasn’t until I got a call from a client that I realized I was really on to something. This client did not have a website and relied on phone calls to book appointments for their art class. Everything was scattered and out of place. When they hired me, I built them a website, integrated an online booking system, and powered that with an impressive social media strategy. Within the first day of the website going live, they had booked all their seats entirely. My client was so incredibly happy; it brought tears to my eyes. At that moment, everything made sense to me; all the pain and struggle that led me to that moment. It just made sense.

The ongoing journey to inner peace & balance

Although I may have gone through the steepest hill, there are still days where I can get overwhelmed and frustrated. As do all entrepreneurs, am I right? But I never stop the habits that got me to this place of peace. I still read, write in my journal, and practice gratitude every day. I’m always trying new things that will help me feel confident and calm. After everything, I have concluded that life is not easy. It never will be. But it up to us to pick up the broken pieces and make something good.

