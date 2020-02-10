Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How I brought my New Year’s Resolutions to life in under 30 days

It’s amazing how time speeds up or slows down based on your happiness, stress, or schedule. While I decided to focus on self-care before the first of the year, it has been easier to bring what I wanted to life because I establish expectations, created a community of likeminded individuals, and evaluated my resistance to […]

By
It’s amazing how time speeds up or slows down based on your happiness, stress, or schedule. While I decided to focus on self-care before the first of the year, it has been easier to bring what I wanted to life because I establish expectations, created a community of likeminded individuals, and evaluated my resistance to change.
  
Develop Expectations Instead of Aspirations

There is a big difference between creating aspirations and having expectations. When you aspire for something, it seems far-off and a bit unreachable. On the contrary, with expectations, you are expecting what you want actually to be true. As such, I was able to workout and workout every single day because I set expectations of doing so. As such, both seemed like a part of my day every day.

Create a Community

I really enjoyed convening with like-minded people in a comfortable, supportive environment. As such, because I decided to put high-frequency living and self-care at the top of my manifestations, I decided to create the community that I needed. I decided to host a recurring gathering at my home that focuses on a high-frequency discussion. I reached out to a group of likeminded people, and 100% said they were interested, and 80% attended. Creating or participating in a community works with almost every kind of goal or resolution. When I wanted to obtain straight A’s in college, I also created a group that had the same mission. We created an environment that would ensure that we all had the highest chance of achieving this goal.

Evaluate Resistance

The last technique that I used to bring my goal of self-care to life is by intentionally evaluating my resistance to change. For example, I know in my heart and based on data, that when I take yoga at 6 am, I’m happy and magnetic for the entire day. But, when I wake up at 5 am, I usually want to stay in bed. So, I decided to ask myself if I genuinely thought that going to the class was better for me, or if staying in bed was better for me. By doing this, I ended up going yoga 90% of the time, while staying in bed was only the answer if I didn’t feel well or have enough sleep. Resistance to change is often the biggest reason that we cannot reach our goals.


Roshawnna Novellus, Founder & CEO at EnrichHER

Dr. Roshawnna Novellus is the Founder and CEO of EnrichHER, a financial platform that connects female entrepreneurs with lenders who want to earn a eturn on their investment while fueling the growth of women-led businesses. Dr. Novellus is a gender equality advocate who believes in economic empowerment and inclusive economic growth. Dr. Novellus holds a Ph.D. in Systems Engineering, with a Minor in Finance, a Masters of Science in Information Technology emphasizing Information System Engineering, a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management Economics, and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering – achieving Summa Cum Laude in each. Roshawnna served on the Commission on Women for the City of Atlanta and was honored as one of the Women Who Means Business by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, one of the 40 Under 40 by Georgia Trend, a Halcyon Fellow for Social Impact, one of the Top 25 Disruptors and Innovators in Tech,  one of the 27 Black Founders and Investors to watch in 2019 by PItchBook, and LinkedIn Top Voice in Technology.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wisdom//

Everyone Falls Into 1 of 4 Personality Types, and Knowing Yours Could Make You More Successful

by Gretchen Rubin
Community//

Why I Don’t Believe in New Year’s Resolutions & 7 Steps to Replace Them

by Liana Pavane
Community//

I Trained for the Boston Marathon in 100 Days. Here’s What I Learned.

by Palak Patel

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.