How I brought my New Year’s Resolutions to life in under 30 days

It’s amazing how time speeds up or slows down based on your happiness, stress, or schedule. While I decided to focus on self-care before the first of the year, it has been easier to bring what I wanted to life because I establish expectations, created a community of likeminded individuals, and evaluated my resistance to change.



Develop Expectations Instead of Aspirations



There is a big difference between creating aspirations and having expectations. When you aspire for something, it seems far-off and a bit unreachable. On the contrary, with expectations, you are expecting what you want actually to be true. As such, I was able to workout and workout every single day because I set expectations of doing so. As such, both seemed like a part of my day every day.



Create a Community



I really enjoyed convening with like-minded people in a comfortable, supportive environment. As such, because I decided to put high-frequency living and self-care at the top of my manifestations, I decided to create the community that I needed. I decided to host a recurring gathering at my home that focuses on a high-frequency discussion. I reached out to a group of likeminded people, and 100% said they were interested, and 80% attended. Creating or participating in a community works with almost every kind of goal or resolution. When I wanted to obtain straight A’s in college, I also created a group that had the same mission. We created an environment that would ensure that we all had the highest chance of achieving this goal.



Evaluate Resistance



The last technique that I used to bring my goal of self-care to life is by intentionally evaluating my resistance to change. For example, I know in my heart and based on data, that when I take yoga at 6 am, I’m happy and magnetic for the entire day. But, when I wake up at 5 am, I usually want to stay in bed. So, I decided to ask myself if I genuinely thought that going to the class was better for me, or if staying in bed was better for me. By doing this, I ended up going yoga 90% of the time, while staying in bed was only the answer if I didn’t feel well or have enough sleep. Resistance to change is often the biggest reason that we cannot reach our goals.





