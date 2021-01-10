Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How I am Protecting My Mental Well-Being in Times of Chaos

What is happening in the world is important. And I will make caring for myself a priority.

By Jennifer R. Farmer

Since the Jan. 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol, I have experienced a range of emotions, fluctuating between disbelief, sadness, anger, and resolve. I am shocked that in my lifetime, I witnessed an attempted coup in a stable democracy. I am saddened by the numbers of people still choosing to embrace election-related conspiracy theories. I am beyond angry that systemic racism means Black people protesting fatal killings by police and others are publicly maligned, lectured, arrested, and sometimes brutalized and killed. Yet mostly white Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and threatened violence, and many will never be held to account. I am resolved that I will continue to champion justice. And even as I do my part to create a world in which all can thrive, I am determined to prioritize and protect my mental well-being. There are four things I am committing to do in this season:

  • Allowing My Heart to Break. One of the most important things I am doing right now is allowing my heart to break. I refuse to numb out or bottle my emotions. I am profoundly saddened by the brazen display of white privilege, the dishonoring of American institutions and the breathtaking level of violence meted out towards elected officials, the media and federal employees in Washington, D.C. As terrible as Jan. 6 was, it is not just the violence of that day that is getting to me: it is what the violence triggers. The protests at the U.S. Capitol building are reminiscent of everything I learned about angry white mobs as a child and youth. It was the sort of violence I learned about when I heard of the decimation of Greenwood, the Black banking district in Tulsa, Oklahoma, or the burning of the Black community Rosewood, by racists who became jealous of the Black community’s success there. And it is the type of pandemonium our parents were trying to protect us from when they clung to respectability politics. To be Black in America is to have to confront this history repeatedly. Given this, I have allowed myself to sit with sadness. And I am doing so without judgment or condemnation. I know this feeling will pass, but only after I have given space to and respected its presence.
I know there are aspects of our society that are beyond scary. I also know the value of controlling what I can control and letting go of everything else. Of course, fear lurks like an uninvited guest. I acknowledge it without being consumed in a web of “what ifs.”

While I may not know how things will pan out, I know that by acknowledging my emotions, I give space for others to do the same. I know that by monitoring my social media engagement, I protect my peace. I also know that by being intentional about finding joy, I resist the urge to see the world as beyond repair. And in celebrating me, I create space to celebrate the good in others.

What is happening in the world is important. And I will make caring for myself a priority. After all, I cannot show up for others if I have abandoned myself.

    Jennifer R. Farmer, Author at Center for Social Justice Leadership

    Jennifer R. Farmer is a writer, trainer and activist communicator. She the author of “First and Only: A Black Woman’s Guide to Thriving at Work and in Life (Broadleaf Books)” and “Extraordinary PR, Ordinary Budget: A Strategy Guide (Berrett-Koehler Publishers).” Her work has appeared in publications such as Thrive Global! Blavity, Society for Nonprofits, Chronicle of Philanthropy, CNN, The Root, HuffPost, LifeHack, PR Daily, Red Letter Christians and more. You can learn more about her here: www.jenniferrfarmer.org.

    Jennifer is the founder of Spotlight PR LLC, a boutique firm specializing in communications strategy and for leaders and groups committed to social and racial justice. She is also the founder of the Center for Social Justice Leadership, which supports leaders and organizations in creating more inclusive workplace cultures.

