How I Am Compassionate To Myself During Lockdown

Being a Let The Animal Lead® Practioner, I am all for meditation and finding some time in the day to check-in with myself and my thoughts.

I write, obviously and that really helps to free some mind-space, but sometimes it isn’t enough and being confined behind the four walls get’s a little too much.

Mindful walking happened almost by accident one day, I had taken my dog’s out their routine walk to realise I had left my mobile back home. Initially, it was actually devastating. I felt like I was missing a limb. That was the first awakening: how can a mobile phone have such a dramatic impact on my entire mental state!?

As I continued to walk, my attention was drawn to my dog’s who were walking beautifully, much to my surprise. Being Tibetan Mastiff’s, they were always an effort to walk yet this time, it was no effort at all. They were relaxed.

It was as though I was seeing the park and my surroundings for the very first time that day. Everything was beautiful, the sounds of birds in the trees, a squirrel running up a tree branch, the ducklings in the pond. Beauty was everywhere and it took me almost FOUR years to realise it.

Mindful walking is now our daily routine since that day and the relationship I have with myself, and my dogs has truly flourished.

We are so consumed in the hustle of technology, that we forget to give our brain time to rest and while we are engrossed in our screens, our relationships are suffering.

Giving ourselves a break from our devices opens up some room to reflect and put life into perspective.

It’s ok to not get everything on your to-do list done, but it’s not ok to neglect the things that really matter – spending quality time with our loved ones.