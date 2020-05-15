Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How I Am Compassionate To Myself During Lockdown

Going A Mindful Walk With My Dog Helps Me Find Compassion

By

Being a Let The Animal Lead® Practioner, I am all for meditation and finding some time in the day to check-in with myself and my thoughts.

I write, obviously and that really helps to free some mind-space, but sometimes it isn’t enough and being confined behind the four walls get’s a little too much.

Mindful walking happened almost by accident one day, I had taken my dog’s out their routine walk to realise I had left my mobile back home. Initially, it was actually devastating. I felt like I was missing a limb. That was the first awakening: how can a mobile phone have such a dramatic impact on my entire mental state!?

As I continued to walk, my attention was drawn to my dog’s who were walking beautifully, much to my surprise. Being Tibetan Mastiff’s, they were always an effort to walk yet this time, it was no effort at all. They were relaxed.

It was as though I was seeing the park and my surroundings for the very first time that day. Everything was beautiful, the sounds of birds in the trees, a squirrel running up a tree branch, the ducklings in the pond. Beauty was everywhere and it took me almost FOUR years to realise it.

Mindful walking is now our daily routine since that day and the relationship I have with myself, and my dogs has truly flourished.

We are so consumed in the hustle of technology, that we forget to give our brain time to rest and while we are engrossed in our screens, our relationships are suffering.

Giving ourselves a break from our devices opens up some room to reflect and put life into perspective.

It’s ok to not get everything on your to-do list done, but it’s not ok to neglect the things that really matter – spending quality time with our loved ones.

Stephanie Zikmann, Holistic Dog Grooming Coach at Scrub A Dug Dug - Canine Spa & Boutique

Stephanie Zikmann is an award-winning “Petreneur” (Pet Entrepreneur) and Holistic Dog Grooming Coach. She has previously been featured on BBC Scotland, The Daily Record and The Kilmarnock Standard, and frequently writes for the UK’s Top Holistic Dog Magazine, Edition Dog as their Dog Grooming Expert. Stephanie loves to write about business, mental health and dog care in her spare time. She resides in a small town in Scotland with her husband, two young boys and four dogs.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

My Mindful Postpartum Journey

by Jothi Dugar
Community//

How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times, With Dr. Morgan Levy

by Beau Henderson
//

Slow Down To Do More: “Why We Should Value Mental Health And Happiness Above All” With Ashley Graber and Liz O’Carroll

by Ashley Graber M.A., LMFT

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.